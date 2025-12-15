Calgary Short Term Stays Door-to-Door Rockies Tours for Winter Travelers and International Visitors World Cup 2026

Stay at the Empire During your Calgary Vacation

Calgary Short Term Stays launches private, door-to-door Banff and Rockies tours for winter travelers and 2026 World Cup visitors staying in Calgary.

As more international visitors plan winter trips and book early for the World Cup, I wanted to create something that helps them experience the Rockies in the easiest, most personal way possible” — Sean M

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calgary Short Term Stays Introduces Door-to-Door Rockies Tours for Winter Travellers and International Visitors Ahead of the 2026 World CupCalgary Short Term Stays (CSTS) is launching a new collection of private, door-to-door mountain tour packages designed to support both winter travellers arriving now and international visitors already planning trips for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Guests vacationing in Calgary and staying with CSTS can now access exclusive guided experiences to Banff, Lake Louise, Kananaskis, and other iconic destinations, with special guest rates and the possibility of complimentary tours for longer stays or larger groups.“As more international visitors plan winter trips and book early for the World Cup, I wanted to create something that helps them experience the Rockies in the easiest, most personal way possible,” said Sean, Founder of Calgary Short Term Stays. “A private guide arrives right at the door of their CSTS home and takes them straight into the mountains. No navigating icy highways, no parking struggles, just a great day out.”Exclusive Door-to-Door Tour Packages for CSTS GuestsCSTS guests can choose from three curated experiences, available year-round:Bronze Package – Kananaskis Escape (Half-Day)• Door-to-door pickup• Scenic Kananaskis Valley experience• Ideal for shorter stays or relaxed winter daysSilver Package – Banff Highlights• Door-to-door pickup• Johnston Canyon or Mistaya Canyon• Banff town time• Minnewanka or Grassi LakesGold Package – Banff + Lake Louise Signature Day• Door-to-door pickup• Lake Louise• Moraine Lake• Bow Valley Parkway scenic stopsEarly reservations are essential. High-demand dates will not last.“These tours take the stress out of planning,” added Sean. “Winter guests feel much safer with a driver, and summer guests get to see the most photographed places in Canada without the crowds or shuttle lines.”Why Calgary Is the Perfect Base for Winter and 2026 TravelWith significant international interest already building for this winter and the 2026 FIFA World Cup , Calgary is emerging as a smart and cost-effective home base. Visitors can enjoy fast, inexpensive flights to Vancouver for match days while staying in spacious, boutique-style homes close to restaurants, parks, and the road to the Rockies.CSTS properties are located in Calgary’s most desirable inner-city neighbourhoods and are known for their curated design, professional upkeep, and five-star guest experience. The company is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating, reflecting its commitment to consistent quality and hospitality.About Calgary Short Term StaysCalgary Short Term Stays owns and operates a collection of premium, design-forward vacation homes across Calgary’s inner city. Each property is professionally furnished, immaculately maintained, and inspected before every stay. CSTS serves families, corporate travellers, groups, and international visitors seeking comfort, reliability, and easy access to both Calgary and the Canadian Rockies.Media ContactSeanFounder, Calgary Short Term StaysWebsite: www.calgaryshorttermstays.com Email: connect@calgaryshorttermstays.com

