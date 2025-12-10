Australian Cherries Celebrate a Sweet Season in Hong Kong with the 2025 Launch Event

Representatives from Austrade and Cherry Growers Australia mark the official opening of the 2025 Australian Cherries Season Launch Event in Hong Kong. An immersive dining and tasting setup welcomes guests to the 2025 Australian Cherries Season Launch Event in Hong Kong. Australian Cherries Season Launch Event in Hong Kong.

From Australia to Hong Kong, a premium journey of freshness, flavour, and festive delight.

Cherry Growers Australia is proud to support the debut of our new Australian cherry mascot in Hong Kong.” — Penny Measham, CEO of Cherry Growers Australia

HONG KONG, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong welcomed the arrival of the new Australian cherries season with a vibrant celebration at the Michelin-starred Duddell’s on December 4. Industry representatives, retailers, media, and partners gathered in the heart of Central to experience the exceptional flavour, freshness, and quality of Australian cherries at an immersive launch event hosted by the Australian Office (Austrade) and Cherry Growers Australia (CGA).Guests were introduced to Australia’s finest cherries through a guided tasting supervised by Chef Chan Yau Leung, a renowned Michelin-starred Cantonese chef in Hong Kong. The experience was complemented by insights into the craftsmanship, climate conditions, and careful handling that define Australia’s reputation for premium cherry production. Moreover, the event offered a warm and engaging environment where attendees could speak directly with growers, learn about the season’s outlook, and experience the care behind every cherry’s journey from orchard to Hong Kong.Hong Kong remains one of the most important markets for Australian cherries. Consumers in the city have a long-standing appreciation for premium fruit, and Australian cherries have become a seasonal favourite for gifting and festive celebrations. Known for their rich colour, firm texture, and refined sweetness, Australian cherries are selected from only a portion of the highest quality fruit grown across the country. Australia is also a trusted supplier of premium fruit, supported by rigorous food safety standards set and enforced by the Australian Government. This ensures that Hong Kong consumers receive cherries that represent the very best of the country’s harvest.“Last year, Hong Kong was the largest export market for Australian cherries, with one in three Australian cherries exported to Hong Kong. The average Hong Kong consumer eats around one kilogram of cherries, one of the highest levels of consumption in the region. This enthusiasm extends to Australian cherries, and we continue to receive excellent feedback from Hong Kong retailers and consumers about how much they enjoy eating them. Cherry Growers Australia is proud to support the debut of our new Australian cherry mascot in Hong Kong. Karu the Kangaroo represents the care, speed, and freshness with which our cherries travel from Australia to Hong Kong consumers.”— Penny Measham, CEO of Cherry Growers AustraliaA cornerstone of the industry’s commitment to quality is its promise of freshness. All Australian cherries destined for Asia are air freighted within 72 hours of harvest. This swift journey preserves the cherries’ firm bite, vibrant flavour, and natural juiciness, allowing Hong Kong families to enjoy the fruit at its absolute peak during Christmas, New Year, and Lunar New Year.The outlook for the 2025 and 2026 season is strong. Growers across Australia report a medium crop load with excellent sizing and impressive quality. Cooler, slower ripening conditions have created cherries with deeper flavour profiles and outstanding eating quality. These conditions align well with Hong Kong’s demand for premium produce during one of the busiest gifting periods of the year.Guests were also introduced to Karu the Kangaroo, the new mascot for the 2025 and 2026 Australian cherry season. Karu symbolizes the fresh, fast, and carefully handled journey each cherry makes from orchard to consumer, and serves as a joyful ambassador for the industry across Asia. Karu also kicks off the first Australian cherries consumer campaign in Hong Kong, building brand awareness around more consumption moments with social media, influencer, online grocery, and retailer loyalty program activations.Whether enjoyed at home, shared among friends, or presented as a festive gift, Australian cherries offer a naturally sweet and celebratory expression of Australia’s cherry growing excellence. They bring a touch of warmth, quality, and seasonal joy to Hong Kong’s festive traditions.Event InformationAustralian Cherries Season Launch EventDate: December 4, 2025 (Thursday)Venue: Duddell’s Upper Room, 4F, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong KongHighlights: Season briefing, cherry tasting with chef Chan Yau Leung, and photo opportunities with Karu the KangarooAbout Cherry Growers Australia (CGA)Cherry Growers Australia is the national representative organisation for the Australian cherry industry, supporting growers and promoting Australian cherries around the world. Known for their pure origins, top quality, and freshness, Australian cherries are harvested, packed, and airfreighted to Asia within 72 hours, ensuring they stay safe, trusted, and incredibly fresh.

