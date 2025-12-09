Cyberbay Unveils InsureSight: A New Standard for Cyber Exposure Transparency

A transparent framework that helps insurers assess cyber risk with confidence

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyberbay today announced the launch of InsureSight, a next-generation cyber exposure intelligence engine designed to give insurers a more consistent, objective, and transparent understanding of digital risk as global cyber threats continue to accelerate. Insurers continue to face the challenge of accurately evaluating cyber exposure, yet the information available is often fragmented, subjective, or difficult to compare. InsureSight introduces a structured, evidence-based model that allows insurers to assess cyber risk with clarity and confidence.InsureSight converts externally observable cyber signals into a simple 0 to 100 exposure rating that gives insurers an intuitive view of an organization’s cyber posture. The score incorporates three dimensions: technology attack surface, people exposure, and process integrity.The technology attack surface reflects externally visible gaps, vulnerable assets, and outdated systems. People exposure covers human-related risks such as leaked credentials and account compromise patterns. Process integrity captures indicators of security hygiene, configuration consistency, and operational readiness.The platform strengthens insurer decision-making by translating cyber signals into clear and actionable insights. Examples include:- Stronger exposure confidence by tracking whether a client’s posture is improving or deteriorating- Evidence-backed adjustments based on validated signals- Smoother and clearer renewals supported by visibility into how risks change over time- Continuous assurance that shows whether insured organizations maintain key security practicesBy eliminating reliance on subjective questionnaires, InsureSight enables insurers to ground decisions in objective, real-world data.InsureSight also fits into underwriting and portfolio management workflows and delivers value throughout the insurance lifecycle. It supports:- Applicant evaluation through a consistent and objective benchmark- Pricing alignment tied to real-world cyber conditions- Renewal decisions strengthened by ongoing monitoring- Portfolio analytics that reveal patterns, outliers, and concentration riskAccording to Felix Kan, CEO of Cyberbay, insurers need visibility they can trust as digital ecosystems continue to expand. “InsureSight provides a clear and consistent way to understand cyber exposure at a time when precision matters more than ever,” he said.Cyberbay continues to build solutions that strengthen insurers’ ability to navigate cyber risks with greater confidence. InsureSight represents an important step toward a more transparent and data-driven cyber insurance ecosystem.For more information, visit https://cyberbay.tech/insure-sight About CyberbayFounded in 2022 in Hong Kong and Singapore, Cyberbay is an APAC-based cybersecurity company focused on creating smarter and more accessible cyber defense. Beginning as an AI-powered bug bounty platform, Cyberbay has expanded into a full cybersecurity ecosystem that includes CyberScan for attack surface visibility, CyberWatch for predictive intelligence, vCISO services for governance and security leadership, and SimuCall for voice-phishing resilience. Today, Cyberbay helps organizations shift from reactive protection to proactive defense across the digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.