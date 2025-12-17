Factory Entertainment & Jazzinc Dioramas Team Up For 1/6 Scale Knight Rider

Factory Entertainment, Inc & Jazzinc Dioramas Knight Rider Pre-Orders Open Q1 2026

CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop culture collectibles companies Factory Entertainment and Jazzinc Dioramas announces today that they will be collaborating to produce a high-end, fully-licensed 1/6 scale model of the iconic Knight Industries Two Thousand vehicle (aka K.I.T.T.), which was featured on the hit 1980s TV show, Knight Rider.The show, which ran on NBC from 1982 to 1986, became a cultural phenomenon that paired star David Hasselhoff with the AI-enabled, semi-autonomous, talking vehicle to fight crime weekly.Due to its futuristic elements and the star’s enduring charisma, the show retains a large and loyal fan following to this day.“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jazzinc to bring an extraordinary 1/6 K.I.T.T. to Knight Rider fans,” said Jordan Schwartz, CEO of Factory Entertainment. “Jazzinc has established itself as a leader in the 1/6 scale vehicle space, and its fan-forward approach to product development and attention to detail are completely consistent with our own.”Added Jazzinc Dioramas CEO Joost Assink, “For me, this is a dream come true. K.I.T.T. has been at the top of my personal wish list, and I know our fan base shares that excitement—they’ve been clamoring for this for years.”“Given Factory Entertainment’s reputation in the high-end prop replica business and their impressive portfolio of fan-favorite licenses, I’m excited about the possibility of collaborating on 1/6 scale products for other properties as well.”The premium 1/6 scale K.I.T.T. model, which is expected to ship in early 2027, will come fully assembled and will measure approximately 32 inches in length. As the first fully licensed, screen-accurate 1/6 scale K.I.T.T. replica ever produced, it will feature authentic lights and sounds faithful to the original series. Pricing will be announced at the product launch. The model will be jointly developed and marketed by Factory Entertainment and Jazzinc Dioramas and will be available to order through each company’s website beginning in the first quarter of 2026.For more information on this upcoming release, readers can sign up to an interest list by clicking here About Factory Entertainment:Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Battlestar Galactica, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park and many others. For more information, please visit www.factoryent.com About Jazzinc Dioramas:What started as a passion project by CEO Joost Assink to build a 1/6 scale Death Star diorama for his personal collection has evolved into Jazzinc Dioramas, a producer of licensed 1/6 scale vehicle, dioramas and figures recognized by fans around the world for its exacting attention to detail and engagement of the fan community. For more information, see www.jazzincdioramas.com Contacts:Jordan SchwartzPresident & CEOFactory Entertainment, Inc.jordan@factoryent.comJoost AssinkCEO and OwnerJazzinc Dioramasjoost@jazzincdioramas.com

