Factory Entertainment Enters the Action Figure Market

The Mummy (1999) Battlestar Galactica Jaws

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop culture collectibles company, Factory Entertainment , a fan-favorite producer of licensed pop-culture collectibles best known for as a market-leader in high-end 1:1 and reduced scale movie and TV prop replicas, used Preview Night at San Diego Comic-Con to unveil a new line of 1:6 scale action figures, its first foray into the premium figure market.Fans who attended SDCC’s Wednesday preview night were given an advance look at of 1:6 scale figures scheduled for release in 2026, including figures from Jaws, The Mummy and Battlestar Galactica. The company also teased several other properties its working on figures for.“We’re very excited to be entering the high-end action figure market,” said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. “While we don’t intend to directly compete with or supplant the companies that currently dominate this sector, we will be judiciously adding some properties to our figure line that have not been served by the existing market, particularly where the figures would complement prop replicas and other products we are doing for those properties, such as Jaws and Battlestar Galactica.”Fans who are attending San Diego Comic Con can still view the prototypes of Factory Entertainment’s first figure releases at its booth, #2743 through July 27.For more information on Factory Entertainment, visit www.factoryent.com or follow @FactoryEnt on social media.About Factory Entertainment:Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Battlestar Galactica, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters and many others.

