Factory Entertainment Warps Into Star Trek Las Vegas 2025 With Exclusive Collectibles and Celebrity Guests

STLV 2025 Exclusive Premieres: Star Trek TOS Catspaw & I, Mudd Necklace Replicas STLV 2025 In-Booth Signings: Dave Blass, Liz Kloczkowski & John Eaves FE Masterworks™ Star Trek U.S.S. Voyager

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot off the heels of its buzzy presence at San Diego Comic-Con, Factory Entertainment is headed to STLV: The 59-Year Mission Las Vegas, taking place August 5–10 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino. And they’re bringing plenty of galactic goodies with them!Collectors and Trekkers, rejoice! Factory Entertainment will be giving fans a sneak peek at upcoming products and offering a stellar lineup of fan-favorite collectibles for sale. Notably, Factory Entertainment will have available for purchase, as STLV Convention Exclusive Premieres, two new prop replicas never seen before:• Star Trek: The Original Series Catspaw Enterprise Replica – A replica of the miniature U.S.S. Enterprise created by the aliens Korob and Sylvia in the classic Halloween episode, “Catspaw”. Factory Entertainment previously released a now sold out version featuring the Enterprise encased in acrylic. By popular fan demand. they have brought it back as it first appears in the episode before being placed in the “impenetrable forcefield” represented by the acrylic casing.• Star Trek: The Original Series “I, Mudd” Android Necklace Prop Replica Set – Inspired by the unforgettable episode, this replica set of two necklaces worn by the androids who both served and held captive the notorious scoundrel, Harry Mudd, and later the Enterprise crew, is a must-have piece of Trek history for any serious fan.Also on display at the show will be the newest Star Trek ship from the FE Masterworks ™ line, the jaw-dropping U.S.S. Voyager, as recently featured on Adam Savage’s Tested YouTube series . All museum-quality FE Masterworks™ models are hand-crafted in the USA by professional model makers from the entertainment industry.This year’s STLV booth will also welcome out-of-this-world guests, signing exclusive merchandise:• Dave Blass – Production Designer, Star Trek: Picard• Liz Kloczkowski – Art Director, Star Trek: Picard• John Eaves – Award-winning concept artist behind countless iconic Star Trek ships and propsLast, but not least -- don’t miss a deep-dive discussion featuring Factory Entertainment’s President & CEO Jordan Schwartz and Creative Director Barry Eldridge, where, together with a panel of Art Department luminaries from various Star Trek series, they’ll explore the journey of iconic props from script concepts to collectibles. The panel will take place on Friday August 8 at 10:15 in the D. Kelley theater.Can’t make it to Vegas? No problem—convention exclusive premieres and more will also be available online at www.factoryent.com About Factory Entertainment:Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Battlestar Galactica, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters and many others.

