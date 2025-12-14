**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 15 – Dec. 19, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 15

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Public Safety promotion ceremony

Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with Col. Greg Holley, Lt. Brian Peterson, and Sgt. Leo Snyder

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Utah Department of Natural Resources; and Emy Lesofski, Director, Utah Office of Energy Development

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. Panel discussion with former Governors Herbert and Leavitt

Location: A. Ray Olpin Student Union, University of Utah, Salt Lake City

2:30 p.m. Meet with new employees

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with Arnaud Daurat, President of Exxovantage

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Dec. 16

9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meet with Smith’s Food & Drug President Kenny Kimball

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Boards and commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:50 p.m. Speak at dinner for Sabin Howard monument

Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Dec. 17

9:30 a.m. Meet with Attorney General Derek Brown

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:10 a.m. Meet new Medicaid Director Julie Ewing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Meeting with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz.

Location: Governor’s Mansion

3:00 p.m. Attend Westlake High School choir performance

Location: Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Dec. 18

9:15 a.m. Attend Copper Hills High School choir performance

Location: Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Director of the Utah Division of Human Resource Management

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:45 a.m. Meeting with Steve Waldrip, Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy, and Laura Hanson, Senior Advisor for Long Range Planning

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Meet with Jeremy Hafen, President and CEO of Clyde Companies

Location: Salt Lake City

12:45 p.m. Meet with senior staff on homelessness

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



Friday, Dec. 19

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 15 – Dec. 19, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 15

12:15 p.m. Host Return Utah Meet and Greet

Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building, Salt Lake City

12:30 p.m. Speak at Return Utah End of Year Luncheon

Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building, Salt Lake City

2:00 p.m. Meeting with Data Analyst Lane Barron

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with new employees

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Dec. 16

No public meetings

Wednesday, Dec. 17

No public meetings

Thursday, Dec. 18

No public meetings

Friday, Dec. 19

No public meetings