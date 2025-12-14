Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule Dec. 15 – Dec. 19, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 15
9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Public Safety promotion ceremony
Location: Hall of Governors, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with Col. Greg Holley, Lt. Brian Peterson, and Sgt. Leo Snyder
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Joel Ferry, Executive Director, Utah Department of Natural Resources; and Emy Lesofski, Director, Utah Office of Energy Development
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:15 p.m. Panel discussion with former Governors Herbert and Leavitt
Location: A. Ray Olpin Student Union, University of Utah, Salt Lake City
2:30 p.m. Meet with new employees
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with Arnaud Daurat, President of Exxovantage
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Dec. 16
9:00 a.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meet with Smith’s Food & Drug President Kenny Kimball
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Boards and commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:50 p.m. Speak at dinner for Sabin Howard monument
Location: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Dec. 17
9:30 a.m. Meet with Attorney General Derek Brown
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:10 a.m. Meet new Medicaid Director Julie Ewing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Meeting with Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker of the House Mike Schultz.
Location: Governor’s Mansion
3:00 p.m. Attend Westlake High School choir performance
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Dec. 18
9:15 a.m. Attend Copper Hills High School choir performance
Location: Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Meet with John Barrand, Director of the Utah Division of Human Resource Management
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:45 a.m. Meeting with Steve Waldrip, Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy, and Laura Hanson, Senior Advisor for Long Range Planning
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Meet with Jeremy Hafen, President and CEO of Clyde Companies
Location: Salt Lake City
12:45 p.m. Meet with senior staff on homelessness
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Dec. 19
No public meetings
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 15
12:15 p.m. Host Return Utah Meet and Greet
Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building, Salt Lake City
12:30 p.m. Speak at Return Utah End of Year Luncheon
Location: Multi-Agency State Office Building, Salt Lake City
2:00 p.m. Meeting with Data Analyst Lane Barron
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with new employees
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Dec. 16
No public meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 17
No public meetings
Thursday, Dec. 18
No public meetings
Friday, Dec. 19
No public meetings
