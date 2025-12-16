Learn How to Stay Connected and Safe When It Matters Most - TrellisWare Exhibiting in Booth #31206 At SHOT Show 2026

Learn how TrellisWare’s multi-waveform capabilities set the standard for resilient communications solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems for commercial, government, and military end users, today announced that the company will be attending the NSSF SHOT Show®, a leading tradeshow for commercial, government, law enforcement, and military organizations, taking place January 20-23, 2026 at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. TrellisWare will be in booth #31206 located on Level 2 at The Venetian.

“There are many MANET (Mobile Ad Hoc Network) manufacturers to consider when seeking to modernize emergency communications,” says Matt Fallows, Vice President, Global Business Development and Customer Support for TrellisWare. “But there are very few companies that have the ability to develop the required technology, let alone deliver the networks and products that work as needed across today’s highly congested and contested battlefields and other harsh environments. TrellisWare’s waveforms and devices communicate seamlessly at scale and have been proven to work effectively by multiple militaries and first-responder institutions across the globe.”

Among other leading products, TrellisWare will feature its new TW Shadow™ 750 radio. The TW-750 radio expands TrellisWare’s family of radios with a highly integrated handheld solution to address mission-critical communications challenges, putting resilient and assured communications capabilities directly in the users’ hands for simplified operation.

TW-750 Shadow Features Include:

• Built-in speaker & microphone, dual Push-to-Talk (PTT), 32 Talk Groups, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, and multi-constellation GNSS.

• TSM™ waveform for interoperability with existing TrellisWare radios and partner solutions.

• Optional Katana™ waveform for assured communications in the most congested and contested environments.

• Narrowband Line-of-Sight (NB LOS) waveform for interoperability with FM/AM radios.

• MIL-rugged construction and long battery life.

• USB-C fast charging and power delivery capability.

• Designed for FIPS 140-3 compliance.

• Comprehensive suite of accessories to support a variety of CONOPS.

TrellisWare’s MANET waveforms are the backbone of tactical communications due to their exceptional flexibility, security, and reliability. The company’s Barrage™ Relay technology delivers proven scalability and performance, ensuring quality of service without ever compromising operational demands as they evolve, therefore always enabling users to stay connected when it matters most.

Fallows continues, “SHOT Show is a very targeted event, and we look forward to learning from all the other participants as we work to educate show attendees on how to best stay connected and safe. It’s all about collaboration, sharing ideas and advancing our industry - and the world!”

To schedule a meeting with TrellisWare executives in advance, please contact the company via sales@trellisware.com or stop by booth #31206 during the show. For more information, please visit www.trellisware.com and for more information on the event, please visit www.shotshow.org.

