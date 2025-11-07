TrellisWare’s 9th Annual Working Group Meeting Showcases Innovation and Collaboration Advancing Resilient Communications

Hearing directly from customers about their needs and how they use our technology led to valuable discussions, while the in-depth sessions and networking enabled everyone to connect and share ideas.”
— Matt Fallows, VP of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., a global leader in tactical waveforms and communications systems, hosted its 9th Annual Working Group Meeting from October 20 to 22 in San Diego. The event brought together several hundred participants from government and commercial organizations worldwide. Over two days, attendees explored TrellisWare’s latest technologies, including new Uncrewed Aerial Solutions, software updates, and collaborative projects with industry partners.

Attendees learned about TrellisWare’s latest technologies through expert presentations and real-world case studies and saw how partners are advancing resilient communications in operational environments. TrellisWare’s newest radios were introduced during the meeting: TW Shadow™ 145 VHF/UHF Radio Head and TW Shadow™ 140 High Power Radio Head. The interactive Partner Vendor Showcase facilitated connections among attendees, industry partners, vendors, and TrellisWare engineers, supporting the growth and adaptability of the Trellis//Sphere® ecosystem.

“Our Annual Working Group Meeting was an excellent opportunity to bring customers, partners, and our team together,” said Matt Fallows, vice president of global business development and customer support. “Hearing directly from customers about their needs and how they use our technology led to valuable discussions, while the in-depth sessions and networking enabled everyone to connect and share ideas.”

Contact sales@trellisware.com for more information on next year's Working Group Meeting or to learn more about our resilient communications solutions.

About

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications, ensuring mission success in today's highly contested battlespace. TrellisWare provides unmatched spectrum support, engineered for seamless network scalability, extreme mobility, and the most challenging RF environments. Our advanced waveforms power a wide array of interoperable, Software Defined Radios (SDRs), delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to mission objectives. Join us in the Trellis//Sphere® and see what we can accomplish together!

