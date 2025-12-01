TrellisWare Technologies Named One of The San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces for 2025 — for the Sixth Time

That mindset drives our teams to create breakthrough technologies like our TSM® and Katana™ waveforms — ensuring communications When Nothing Else Works™"
— Metin Bayram, President & CEO TrellisWare

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies has once again been recognized as one of The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Top Workplaces for 2025 — marking the company’s sixth appearance on the prestigious list. This continued recognition reflects TrellisWare’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence, empowering people, and pushing boundaries in resilient communications technology.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback collected through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner. The survey measures key aspects of the workplace experience, including whether employees feel respected & supported, are enabled to grow, and are empowered to execute initiatives.

TrellisWare’s culture of innovation is rooted in a bold founding challenge: to enable reliable communications in places where it was previously impossible. Military and public safety operations cannot depend on towers or commercial-grade networks; they must remain connected despite signal interference, high mobility (such as vehicles traveling at 80 mph), and complex environments, such as dense urban terrain or mountainous regions.

“To provide reliable, impactful communication in harsh environments, you have to push boundaries and invent something new,” said Metin Bayram, president and CEO of TrellisWare. “That mindset drives our teams to create breakthrough technologies like our TSM® and Katana™ waveforms — ensuring communications When Nothing Else Works™. That means fostering an environment where true innovation is prioritized.”

“We’re proud of the culture that makes TrellisWare unique – a living architecture,” added Anna Kochka, vice president of people and culture. “Each one of us is an architect of our corporate culture. We must be mindful and intentional about making it authentic.”

TrellisWare Technologies Named One of The San Diego Union-Tribune Top Workplaces for 2025 — for the Sixth Time

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications, ensuring mission success in today's highly contested battlespace. TrellisWare provides unmatched spectrum support, engineered for seamless network scalability, extreme mobility, and the most challenging RF environments. Our advanced waveforms power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs), delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to mission objectives.

