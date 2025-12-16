WebRezPro Integrates with Aruvo

WebRezPro Property Management System

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro, the leading cloud property management system for hotels, vacation rentals, and other independent lodging operators, now integrates with Aruvo— plug-and-play hospitality TV software that turns every idle screen into a revenue-generating guest experience. The connection allows hoteliers to deliver personalized experiences and capture upsell opportunities with ease.A WebRezPro partner, Aruvo enables operators to control branding and guest experience across rooms and properties from a single dashboard. Fully customizable to the property’s branding—like logo, color theme, images, and content—the Aruvo app provides every guest with a personalized welcome, simplifies Wi-Fi and streaming access, and shares property information while promoting on-site services, upsells, and upgrades. Unlike many hospitality TV systems, Aruvo works with existing TVs, avoiding costly hardware replacements."Aruvo was built on a belief that great hospitality begins with clarity, convenience, and connection. For too long, properties have been forced to choose between old systems that guests ignore and new tools that teams struggle to adopt. We designed Aruvo to bridge that gap—a platform so intuitive that guests instantly understand it, and so seamless that teams barely need to touch it," said CEO, Aruvo. "By seamlessly linking TV experiences to WebRezPro, we're helping properties elevate guest satisfaction, unlock new revenue streams, and create modern, memorable stays. Aruvo is not just a product—it’s a new way for the industry to connect, communicate, and deliver exceptional service effortlessly."The two-way integration with WebRezPro automatically sends profile information to Aruvo, allowing welcome screens and in-room messaging to be tailored to each guest without manual effort. Guest purchases made through the Aruvo app are automatically posted to reservations in WebRezPro. This seamless automation saves staff time, reduces errors, and enhances service, thereby increasing guest loyalty."Aruvo is a perfect example of how technology augments the human touch, merging convenience with service tailored to every guest," said Blaine Everingham, Director of Software Engineering at WebRezPro. "Like WebRezPro, Aruvo is committed to innovation that simplifies operations and elevates service, and we’re excited to continue working together to bring the next generation of stay experiences to life."WebRezPro clients interested in the Aruvo integration can contact their account executive for more information.About AruvoAruvo is a plug-and-play hospitality TV software for boutique destination stays. It helps you reach every guest on their in-room TVs. It brings their room alive with a branded, personalized welcome as soon as they walk in. Tells your story, first-hand, in all its life and colors. And helps your guests self-discover various things your stay has to offer, in an undistracted environment.About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

