WebRezPro Integrates with Zapier for Scalable Hotel Automation

New connection empowers hoteliers to build automated cross-system workflows without coding.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro, the cloud property management system for hotels, vacation rentals, and other independent lodging operators, now integrates with Zapier, a leading automation and AI orchestration platform . This new connection empowers hoteliers to automate routine tasks and connect WebRezPro with tools they already use—without writing code or building custom integrations.Zapier helps more than 3.4 million businesses connect to approximately 8,000 web-based apps to automate tasks and leverage AI. From marketing to scheduling to accounting, hotels use Zapier to design automated workflows (called Zaps) tailored to their unique operations—whether it's sending Slack alerts for new reservations, logging bookings in Google Sheets, or integrating with niche hospitality tools.“Zapier is redefining how businesses automate and scale,” said Allyce Mardesich, Senior Director of Ecosystems and Channels at Zapier. “This integration with WebRezPro is another step toward our vision of making automation and AI orchestration accessible to everyone. By connecting WebRezPro to thousands of other apps, we’re empowering hoteliers to innovate faster, streamline operations, and unlock new value from their data without needing to write a single line of code.”The WebRezPro-Zapier integration enables nominated reservation and guest data to flow from WebRezPro into chosen apps based on set triggers (new reservations, cancellations, check-ins, and check-outs) to automate repetitive cross-system tasks. The Zapier connection makes it easy for properties to test and adopt new apps and to implement powerful integrations without the expense of custom development."This exciting integration breaks down data barriers within a hotel's existing tech stack, bringing endless automation possibilities," said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of World Web Technologies Inc., the company behind WebRezPro. "We look forward to seeing the creative ways our clients use their Zapier connections to put their data to work to drive efficiency and elevate their unique operations."WebRezPro clients interested in the Zapier integration can contact their account executive for more information.About ZapierZapier is the leader in easy automation, helping businesses automate workflows and move data across nearly 8,000 apps. We work with what you work with, across your apps and tech stack, so you can make magic happen, regardless of your IT infrastructure. We power over 3.4 million businesses, from startups to Fortune 100 companies, and we’ve been doing it for over a decade. We’re 800+ people across 40 countries, committed to advancing the way everyone gets stuff done, so automation can truly work for everyone.About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

