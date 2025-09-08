WebRezPro Partners with GuestTouch for Complete Guest Engagement, Reputation, and Feedback Solution

WebRezPro Property Management System

Seamless integration automates guest communications to boost engagement, reputation, and revenue for lodging operators.

CALGARY, CANADA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels, vacation rentals, and other independent lodging providers now offers direct integration with GuestTouch, a leading guest engagement and reputation management platform. The combined solution empowers properties to elevate the guest experience while increasing operational efficiency and driving revenue.GuestTouch provides a powerful suite of products for messaging, feedback collection, and review management, enabling properties to connect with guests at all stages of their journey via multiple channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, and email. The integration with WebRezPro automates guest messaging based on real-time reservation data, delivering timely, personalized communications from pre-arrival to post-stay.“Our vision has always been about preserving the human connection that makes hospitality special,” said Pinak H. Soni, CEO of GuestTouch. “You know when managing guest communications feels overwhelming—juggling reviews, messages, and multiple channels? We solve that so your team can focus on creating those meaningful guest moments. Our platform handles the operational side—AI-powered reputation management, smart messaging, and email automation—while your staff delivers the authentic hospitality experiences guests truly value. The WebRezPro partnership brings our shared vision to life: seamless technology that enhances human connection and drives real results.”With the integration, properties can automatically send customized messages for check-in, upsells, satisfaction surveys, and review requests—enhancing service delivery while saving staff time. The result: stronger guest relationships, improved review scores, and increased bookings.“GuestTouch shares our vision of helping lodging operators modernize operations while staying focused on what matters most—the guest,” said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of World Web Technologies, the company behind WebRezPro. “Together, we’re equipping properties to deliver personalized service, collect valuable feedback, and boost their online reputation with less manual effort.”WebRezPro clients interested in enabling the GuestTouch integration can contact their account executive for more information.About GuestTouchAt GuestTouch, our vision is simple: preserve the human connection that makes hospitality special by handling operational complexity through intelligent automation. This allows properties to focus on creating those meaningful guest moments that drive engagement with satisfaction and profits.GuestTouch is a comprehensive guest engagement platform that enables hotels and independent lodging operators to automate revenue-driving conversations, boost guest satisfaction, and enhance their online reputation. The platform combines AI-powered reputation management, multi-channel guest messaging (SMS, WhatsApp, email), and personalized email automation to streamline operations while delivering exceptional guest experiences.As an official Tripadvisor partner with integrations to industry-leading tech providers and OTAs like Expedia Group, GuestTouch offers seamless connectivity across the hospitality ecosystem. With intelligent message routing and robust PMS integrations, GuestTouch helps independent and branded properties in 10+ countries reduce staff workload, drive measurable ROI, and create remarkable experiences.Discover more at guesttouch.com About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 50 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com

