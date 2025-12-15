LA County's Court Commons exhibit brings education, resources to residents

(Subscription required) The Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday unveiled Court Commons, a traveling exhibition designed to connect county residents with court resources and educate the public about the ins and outs of the legal system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.