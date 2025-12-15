Mitigation for Military Service Not Available for Some Offenders—C.A.

Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal has held that a Penal Code section, which allows veterans to seek resentencing relief if a service-induced traumatic injury or substance abuse problem was not taken into account as a mitigating factor during the original sentencing hearing, does not apply if the defendant’s crime is a so-called “super-strike” offense.

