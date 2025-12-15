Submit Release
Fighting a traffic ticket in Sacramento County? New tool lets you contest online

It’s the latest addition to MyCitations and is designed for infraction violations that do not require a court appearance. People with certain traffic violations can now submit a written statement and upload any required supporting paperwork online.

