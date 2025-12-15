Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,160 in the last 365 days.

Incarceration in State Doesn’t Confer Habeas Jurisdiction

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared on Friday that a magistrate judge correctly dismissed an inmate’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus challenging moneys being deducted from prison wages to go toward payment of a fine, but said the order was made for the wrong reason, holding that the District Court for the Central District of California is not vested with jurisdiction simply because the convict is housed here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Incarceration in State Doesn’t Confer Habeas Jurisdiction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.