Incarceration in State Doesn’t Confer Habeas Jurisdiction

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared on Friday that a magistrate judge correctly dismissed an inmate’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus challenging moneys being deducted from prison wages to go toward payment of a fine, but said the order was made for the wrong reason, holding that the District Court for the Central District of California is not vested with jurisdiction simply because the convict is housed here.

