NedGraphics Confirms Attendance at Heimtextil 2026, Showcasing the Future of Digital Craftsmanship

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NedGraphics is pleased to announce its return to Heimtextil, the world’s leading textile and interior design trade fair, taking place January 13 to 16, 2026, in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. This year marks a significant milestone as the company introduces NedGraphics 2026, a next-generation software suite designed to support a new era shaped by hybrid creativity, digital intelligence, and the enduring power of human craft.

Visitors can find NedGraphics in Hall 6.1, Booth F48, where the company will unveil innovations that elevate the way designers think, create, and deliver production-ready artwork across global textile markets.

Heimtextil’s 2026 Trend Theme, Craft is a Verb, reflects a rising movement in which intuitive human gestures coexist with sophisticated digital workflows. This shift aligns seamlessly with NedGraphics 2026, which empowers designers to move between artistic spontaneity and precise technical execution with greater fluidity.

The NedGraphics 2026 release introduces smarter design intelligence, improved speed, and more intuitive tools that help studios transform sketches, textures, structures, and layered compositions into professional outputs with unprecedented ease. Every enhancement is crafted to honour the creative process while modernizing the way designers bring ideas to life.

We invite Heimtextil guests to visit our booth to explore the many advancements introduced in NedGraphics 2026. This year’s release brings together artificial intelligence, immersive visualization, and modern workflow intelligence to support the evolving needs of global textile designers. Key highlights include:

* AI-powered design acceleration across color, pattern, and asset management, removing creative bottlenecks while streamlining file handling and organization.

* NEDTag automation that applies smart metadata, organizes collections effortlessly, and instantly retrieves assets on demand.

* Easy Coloring, an AI-driven assistant that generates theme-ready colorways and palettes from simple text prompts, transforming visual exploration into a rapid creative workflow.

* A unified 3D visualization experience featuring lifelike fabric simulation, enhanced texture previewing, and immersive interactive viewing for accurate design review and approvals.

* NEDKey-enabled cloud workflows supporting flexible licensing, mobility, and access to the latest next-generation capabilities.

* Improved connectivity across Adobe® applications, ERP, and PLM systems for a more streamlined design-to-production pipeline.

* Performance upgrades including refined interfaces, visual enhancements, and faster workflows across Print, Weave, Jacquard, and Tuft.

* Enhanced Dobby capabilities, including expanded machine conversions and multi-weft insertion support.

* OPTINED Academy, a new self-paced online training platform designed to help teams master the latest innovations at their own rhythm.

These advancements reflect NedGraphics’ long-standing commitment to elevating digital craftsmanship and supporting designers as they move fluidly between intuitive creativity and precise technical execution.

NedGraphics’ participation in Heimtextil underscores its commitment to the evolving needs of global textile designers. As the industry embraces a future where human creativity remains essential and digital tools amplify its impact, NedGraphics continues to stand at the point where imagination and technology converge.

Event Details

Heimtextil 2026

January 13–16, 2026

Messe Frankfurt, Hall 6.1, Booth F48

We invite attendees to connect with our team, explore the capabilities of NedGraphics 2026, and discover how these innovations can elevate their practice in the year ahead.

For meetings, demonstrations, or press inquiries, we welcome you to visit Hall 6.1, Booth F48, where our experts will be available throughout the event. We look forward to meaningful conversations and to building the next chapter of digital craftsmanship together.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics™ is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. NedGraphics is part of Dorado Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

