Optitex & NedGraphics Announce Appointment of Sinem Suder Niemeyer as Regional Sales Director for Asia and Africa

The next chapter of our industry will be written by those who embrace change. The future belongs to innovators, and my mission is to help them turn creativity into impact and possibility into progress” — Sinem Suder Niemeyer, Regional Sales Director, Asia and Africa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex and NedGraphics are proud to announce the appointment of Sinem Suder Niemeyer as the company’s first Regional Sales Director for Asia and Africa, a newly established leadership position that underscores company’s continued investment and focus in these regions. This strategic move reflects their commitment to enhancing value for its customers and strengthening relationships across emerging and established markets.

Sinem brings over 25 years of international experience in sales, sourcing, and digital solutions across the textile, hospitality, and design software industries. Having lived and worked on multiple continents, she has collaborated with global organizations and understands the complex dynamics of cross-market growth.

Over the past two years at NedGraphics, Sinem has been instrumental in advancing software adoption and regional development across Asia and Africa, guiding textile and apparel manufacturers through large-scale digital transformation and production modernization. Her dedication to customer success and her ability to go above and beyond for clients have earned her strong respect and trust within the industry.

Her career began with Philips Electronics’ OnStream division in the United States, where she managed strategic federal and agency partnerships, before moving into senior leadership roles overseeing design and sourcing for major international brands. Through her extensive experience collaborating with textile vendors worldwide, Sinem has developed a nuanced understanding of the global market, its requirements, expectations, and the challenges faced by leading brands striving to innovate.

“Sinem’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our growth strategy,” said Jim Collins, VP of Sales at Optitex and NedGraphics. “Her extensive background in both textiles and digital solutions, combined with her customer-first mindset, positions her perfectly to lead our efforts in these rapidly evolving markets.”

“This new regional leadership role reflects our ongoing commitment to international growth and customer value,” added Frank Maeder, President of Optitex and NedGraphics. “Sinem has already demonstrated outstanding results in driving adoption and engagement across Asia and Africa, and we are confident she will continue to build on that momentum.”

In her new role, Sinem will focus on strengthening customer relationships, and advancing the digital evolution of textile design, product development, and production across Asia and Africa. As the company deepens its investment in these regions, it remains committed to helping customers accelerate digital transformation and unlock new levels of creativity and operational excellence.

About NedGraphics

NedGraphics is the leading provider of textile design and CAD/CAM software solutions for the apparel, home furnishings, flooring, and broader textile industries. The company's mission is to empower designers through innovative tools that seamlessly merge creativity with technology. NedGraphics solutions enable users to develop production-ready artwork with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency. By digitizing design and development processes, the software helps reduce errors, streamline workflows, and lower sampling costs, supporting both productivity and sustainability goals. NedGraphics is part of FOG Software Group, a division of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU). For more information, visit nedgraphics.com.

About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.