Dorado Software Group Launches to Advance Mission-Driven Software Companies Focused on Sustainability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dorado Software Group officially launches today as a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), introducing a new home for mission-critical software companies that drive measurable impact in renewable energy, clean water, waste management, regenerative agriculture, traceable supply chains, and resource-conscious industries such as apparel and textiles.

With more than 130,000 customers in over 100 countries and a track record of acquiring 1,300 software companies across six operating groups, Constellation Software Inc. provides a stable, scalable foundation for long-term growth. Dorado builds on that strength with a clear mission: to nurture companies that protect and regenerate the planet’s most vital resources.

Unlike traditional investors that buy and sell, Dorado offers permanence. Each business that joins gains a long-term home without an exit strategy, a place where culture, brand, and legacy remain intact. The focus is durability, not disruption.

Dorado’s decentralized structure allows acquired companies to maintain their independence while gaining access to a global network of operational expertise, strategic support, and cross-industry collaboration. Whether it’s talent development, go-to-market strategy, or technology optimization, Dorado provides the resources needed to scale impact sustainably.

“Dorado is building a permanent home for founders and operators who care deeply about their mission,” said Jenny Tcharnaia, Portfolio Manager at Dorado Software Group. “By supporting and magnifying each company’s unique strengths, we provide the operational depth and stability needed to grow sustainably, ensuring its impact on both business and the environment endures for generations.”

Dorado’s strength lies in its team: operators, builders, and long-term thinkers united by a commitment to customer intimacy, operational excellence, and environmental intelligence. The group combines deep industry expertise with the shared belief that sustainable progress happens when innovation and responsibility grow together.

Led by Jenny Tcharnaia, Portfolio Manager at Dorado Software Group, the leadership team includes Cameron Fortier, Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions; Evelyn Ackley, Vice President of Human Resources; Slavena Kiryakova, Vice President of Marketing; Albert Vilar Mateu, Vice President of Operations; Jameson Glosnek, Director of Finance; and Frank Maeder, President of NedGraphics and Optitex, two Dorado portfolio companies recognized for advancing design and production efficiency in the textile and fashion industries.

Collectively, they bring expertise spanning mergers and acquisitions, finance, marketing, people operations, technology, and sustainability, all anchored by Constellation Software’s proven model for long-term growth.

As part of Constellation Software Inc., Dorado combines entrepreneurial agility with institutional stability, ensuring that every company it acquires can continue to do what it does best, only better and stronger. Each business remains autonomous yet connected to a collective mission: advancing software that makes our world more efficient, resilient, and environmentally intelligent.

By uniting companies that measure success not only by growth but by impact, Dorado embodies Constellation’s commitment to sustained innovation and purposeful progress.



About Dorado Software Group

Dorado Software Group, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), acquires, manages, and holds forever environmental software companies, leveraging established strengths, advancing potential, and scaling impact across generations. Dorado partners with founders and operators who share a vision for customer intimacy, operational excellence, environmental intelligence, and long-term value creation, acquiring and scaling mission-critical software businesses that protect and regenerate the planet’s vital resources.

