Eight Additional Charges Filed Against Three People in Attempted $1.1 Million Drug Sm...

Agency News

December 15, 2025

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Three additional people have been charged by a grand jury in Goochland County for attempting to smuggle approximately $1.1 million (prison value) worth of drugs into Virginia Correctional Center for Women.

The following people are facing 8 charges in the investigation. In October, 6 people were arrested and charged in this case.

Rebecca Eileen Frost of Goochland (Current Inmate, charged with one count of Conspiracy to Deliver Narcotics to a Prisoner and one count of Attempt to Possess, Sell, or Secrete a Schedule III Drug)

Janice Lee Shenk of Quicksburg (Has been arrested and charged with one count of Conspiracy to Deliver Narcotics to a Prisoner)

Adam Gregory Swale of Seaford (Charged with one count of Delivering Narcotics to a Prisoner, one count of Conspiracy to Deliver Narcotics to a Prisoner, two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug, and one count of Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule III drug)

“Drugs and illegal contraband have no place at all in our prisons and our Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) is working hand-in-hand with our staff inside, around the clock, to keep our facilities safe and secure,” said Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Chad Dotson. “I thank them for their continued persistence with this investigation. I also want to again thank the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for bringing these charges forward and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office for continuing to support this investigation.”

The VADOC has zero tolerance for the attempted smuggling of drugs or contraband into its facilities. Anyone with information concerning attempted smuggling is urged to call 540-830-9280.

OLES special agents are actively investigating this case. The VADOC will have no further comment at this time.