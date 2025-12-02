VADOC Holds Memorial Service for Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) paid tribute to Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall’s life and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia with a memorial service Tuesday, December 2, at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

Public safety partners from across Virginia and the United States attended Officer Hall’s memorial, along with hundreds of corrections team members from the VADOC.

Speakers at the memorial service included VADOC Director Chad Dotson, Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Marcus Anderson, River North Correctional Center Warden Kevin McCoy, and VADOC Security Operations & Emergency Preparedness Administrator Rodney Younce. Officer Hall’s wife, Dawn, delivered the eulogy.

“Thank you to everyone from across the Commonwealth and the country who attended Officer Hall’s memorial service,” said Director Dotson. “I want to ask everyone to continue to keep Officer Hall’s family, friends, and our public safety heroes at River North Correctional Center in your hearts and minds as they continue to navigate the grief of this profound loss. Our agency will continue to support them during this exceptionally difficult time.

“Finally, I want to thank the Virginia State Police and the countless other public safety partner agencies for providing logistical support for this service, offering resources, or simply reaching out to the VADOC over the past few weeks,” Director Dotson said. “Your support means more than we could possibly express.”

Officer Hall was killed in the line of duty on Monday, November 17, following a vicious attack by an inmate at River North Correctional Center. The VADOC will never forget Officer Hall’s service to the Commonwealth of Virginia.