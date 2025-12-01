How to Watch Memorial Service for Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall
Agency News
December 01, 2025
The Virginia Department of Corrections will honor Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall’s life and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia Tuesday, December 2 with a memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.
Those who are unable to attend the service in-person can watch via a livestream from YouTube Live. Please visit the VADOC’s YouTube channel around 2 p.m. to find the live stream. Additionally, the direct link to the service can be found here: https://youtube.com/live/HcryBABKyzY?feature=share.
Additional details can be found below:
Time and Date:
2 p.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Location:
Wytheville Meeting Center
333 Community Boulevard
Wytheville, VA 24382
Nearby Airports:
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)(Approximately 76 miles from Wytheville)
Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) (Approximately 87 miles from Wytheville)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.