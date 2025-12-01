Submit Release
How to Watch Memorial Service for Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall

Jeremy Lewis Hall, November 25, 1984 - November 17, 2025, End of Watch
December 01, 2025

The Virginia Department of Corrections will honor Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall’s life and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia Tuesday, December 2 with a memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

Those who are unable to attend the service in-person can watch via a livestream from YouTube Live. Please visit the VADOC’s YouTube channel around 2 p.m. to find the live stream. Additionally, the direct link to the service can be found here: https://youtube.com/live/HcryBABKyzY?feature=share.

Additional details can be found below:

Time and Date:
2 p.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Location:
Wytheville Meeting Center
333 Community Boulevard
Wytheville, VA 24382

Nearby Airports:
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA)(Approximately 76 miles from Wytheville)
Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) (Approximately 87 miles from Wytheville)

How to Watch Memorial Service for Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall

