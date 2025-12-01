How to Watch Memorial Service for Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall

Agency News

Agency News December 01, 2025

The Virginia Department of Corrections will honor Master Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall’s life and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia Tuesday, December 2 with a memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center.

Those who are unable to attend the service in-person can watch via a livestream from YouTube Live. Please visit the VADOC’s YouTube channel around 2 p.m. to find the live stream. Additionally, the direct link to the service can be found here: https://youtube.com/live/HcryBABKyzY?feature=share.

Additional details can be found below:

Time and Date:

2 p.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Location:

Wytheville Meeting Center

333 Community Boulevard

Wytheville, VA 24382