Early Warning Labs Expands Earthquake Early Warning at LA County Fire Stations

Cal OES supported deployment enhances firefighter safety with automated earthquake alerts at five Los Angeles County Fire Department stations

California continues to expand earthquake early warning across public safety agencies, and we are proud to support its deployment at LA County Fire facilities.” — Josh Bashioum

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early Warning Labs (EWL), an official partner of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and a national leader in automated earthquake early warning technology, announced today that it has been selected by Los Angeles County Fire with the support of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to deploy seismic alerting capabilities at five Los Angeles County Fire Department stations.This project continues a long collaborative effort between EWL, USGS, Cal OES and regional emergency response agencies. In 2015, EWL deployed the first ShakeAlert integration in the United States at Los Angeles County Fire Station 51. That installation established the operational model that has guided the expansion of earthquake early warning technology across the West Coast.Under the new program, Early Warning Labs will integrate automated audio alerts and apparatus bay door actuation at the following stations:• Fire Station 8, West Hollywood• Fire Station 33, Lancaster• Fire Station 36, Carson• Fire Station 90, South El Monte• Fire Station 164, Huntington ParkEarthquake early warning systems use real time seismic data to deliver alerts before shaking arrives. This advance notice allows firefighters and staff to take protective action and enables automated systems to respond while equipment remains functional. Research from USGS and Cal OES shows that a majority of earthquake related injuries result from falling objects and interior hazards. Providing seconds of warning in critical facilities helps reduce these risks and improves responder readiness.“California has made significant progress in expanding earthquake early warning capabilities across public safety agencies,” said Joshua Bashioum, CEO of Early Warning Labs. “Our work with LA County Fire and Cal OES began more than ten years ago, and we are proud to support the continued deployment of this technology in frontline facilities.”Early Warning Labs has completed numerous public demonstrations of the automated alerting and bay door systems and will provide updated video assets as installations progress at the new sites. EWL and USGS are coordinating on additional communications as the program enters the installation and testing phase.About Early Warning LabsEarly Warning Labs, an official USGS ShakeAlert partner, designs and deploys automated earthquake early warning systems for public agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and private sector organizations. EWL specializes in integrating seismic alerts into facility controls and public safety systems. The company is headquartered in Southern California. More information is available at www.EarlyWarningLabs.com

Fire Station Earthquake Warning Video

