Early Warning Labs Expands Earthquake Early Warning Coverage to Seattle Municipal Tower

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Early Warning Labs (EWL), a leader in commercial earthquake early warning systems, today announced the successful deployment of its seismic alerting technology at Seattle Municipal Tower, one of the tallest and most prominent buildings in the Pacific Northwest.This new installation, delivered in partnership with the City of Seattle and CBRE, integrates EWL’s system into the tower’s existing Edwards EST3 fire alarm panel, providing automated audio alerts to building occupants and staff. The system also interfaces directly with Otis elevator controls for automatic elevator recall, further enhancing occupant safety and emergency response coordination.The 57-story Seattle Municipal Tower, located at 700 Fifth Avenue, houses thousands of workers and visitors daily. With this deployment, the building is now part of a growing network of critical infrastructure facilities across the West Coast utilizing Early Warning Labs technology to reduce earthquake risk and improve response readiness.“Seattle is one of the most seismically vulnerable urban centers in the United States,” said Josh Bashioum, Founder and CEO of Early Warning Labs. “By integrating earthquake early warning directly into building systems like fire panels and elevators, the City of Seattle is taking a proactive step to protect lives and maintain operational continuity. This project demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration to turn cutting-edge science into practical life-saving action.”This latest installation adds to Early Warning Labs’ growing footprint of active deployments in municipal, healthcare, transportation, and education facilities across California, Oregon, and Washington. The company’s commercial solutions leverage data from the U.S. Geological Survey’s ShakeAlertsystem to deliver critical seconds of warning before damaging seismic waves arrive.For more information about Early Warning Labs and how earthquake early warning can protect your organization, visit www.earlywarninglabs.com.

