Denton County Dumpster Company Rebrands, Expands to 23 North Texas Cities

Iron Eagle Dumpster Rentals, formerly FreedomTX, now serves 23 cities across Denton County and North DFW with same-day delivery and online booking.

We changed the name, but the way we do business is the same. You call, you talk to me or one of my boys. We show up when we say we will.” — Joe O'Bara, Owner, Iron Eagle Dumpster Rentals

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Eagle Dumpster Rentals, a family-owned roll-off dumpster company in Denton County, Texas, has rebranded from FreedomTX Dumpster Rentals and expanded delivery to 23 cities across North DFW.Owner Joe O'Bara runs the business with his sons. They offer 10, 15, 18, and 20 yard roll-off containers for residential and commercial jobs. Pricing starts at $359 and includes delivery, pickup, and disposal. There are no fuel surcharges or hidden fees. Rentals run 1 day, up to 3 days, or up to 7 days."We changed the name, but the way we do business is the same," said Joe O'Bara, owner of Iron Eagle Dumpster Rentals. "You call, you talk to me or one of my boys. We show up when we say we will, and we don't hit you with charges you weren't expecting."The expanded service area now includes Denton, Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville, Allen, Flower Mound, Little Elm, The Colony, Celina, Corinth, Grapevine, Southlake, Trophy Club, Aubrey, Sanger, Krum, Roanoke, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Highland Village, Justin, Cross Roads, and Northlake. Same-day delivery is available for most locations.O'Bara started the company to offer a simpler alternative to the national dumpster brokers that dominate online search results. Most of those companies act as middlemen, taking orders and dispatching local haulers they have no control over. Iron Eagle owns its own trucks and containers, and O'Bara or one of his sons handles every delivery personally.The company carries four container sizes. The 10 yard fits garage cleanouts and small remodels. The 15 yard, their most popular, handles kitchen and bathroom renovations. The 18 and 20 yard containers are built for construction sites, estate cleanouts, and larger demolition work. Weight allowances range from 1 ton on the smaller sizes to 2 tons on the 18 and 20 yard units, with overages billed at $95 per ton.All pricing is listed on the company's website with no requirement to call for a quote. Customers can also book directly through the company's online reservation system.Iron Eagle has a 5.0-star rating from 27 Google reviews. The company is based in Denton and delivers within a 30-mile radius.About Iron Eagle Dumpster RentalsIron Eagle Dumpster Rentals is a family-owned roll-off dumpster company in Denton County, Texas, serving 23 cities across North DFW. Joe O'Bara and his sons offer 10 to 20 yard containers for home cleanouts, remodels, construction, and commercial work. All rentals include delivery, pickup, and disposal. For more information, visit ironeagledumpsters.com or call (972) 955-3882.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.