floLIVE to Showcase Global IoT Connectivity Innovations at CES 2026

Highlights include localized regulatory compliance, CMP, and SGP.32 orchestration; Curtis Govan will present IoT M2M Council session

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, will showcase its market-leading IoT connectivity and orchestration solutions during CES 2026. The event will take place January 6-9, 2026, in the Las Vegas Convention Center. floLIVE will be located at booth 10771 in LVCC North throughout the event.The company will offer live demonstrations of global IoT orchestration that empowers customers to deploy, provision, and manage devices through a single unified portal. The company will also showcase its low-latency, high-performance global network, as well as its exclusive multi-IMSI, multi-network, and multi-country solution that enables MMOs, MVNOs, and IoT Services Providers to deliver resilient connectivity across the globe.In addition, Curtis Govan, floLIVE’s president of the Americas, will contribute his knowledge and expertise to the panel, “Ultra Low-Power Connectivity Standards Unlock Consumers' Future,” hosted by the IoT M2M Council (IMC). The session takes place Thursday, January 8, at 2:00 p.m.“We look forward to highlighting the successful outcomes we have enabled for our customers by providing network technologies that simplify deployment in all regions while satisfying privacy and data sovereignly requirements,” said Curtis Govan, president, Americas for floLIVE. “What’s more, floLIVE is determined to build on our success by introducing new innovations in network planning, functionality, and deployment that are designed to support the next generation of AI-driven IoT solutions. This portfolio is developed to serve the needs of service providers, partners, and enterprises that require optimal network performance, efficiency, and security.”floLIVE highlights for CES 2026 include:• Live demonstration of its Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) featuringo Single pane-of-glass orchestration of devices across disparate hardware and software platformso Remote provisioning, management, and over-the-air (OTA) updates of eSIM devices, as well as other SIM technologies (SIM, eSIM, SGP.32, eUICC)• Use cases from multiple regions that illustrate delivery of resilient and localized connectivity• Demonstrations of next-generation AI-powered network servicesfloLIVE’s IoT connectivity solutions leverage a globally distributed set of core networks that deliver low-latency and secure connectivity across some 214 countries and regions. With access to floLIVE’s global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity the moment a device powers on.To schedule a meeting with floLIVE at CES 2026, please visit https://go.flolive.net/meet-us-at-ces-las-vegas-2026 . To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInContact:

