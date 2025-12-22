TIGHITCO Receives Long-Term Agreement (LTA) from Sikorsky for UH-60M BLACK HAWK® Program

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO Receives Long-Term Agreement (LTA) from Sikorsky for UH-60M BLACK HAWKProgramTIGHITCO, a leading provider of advanced composite structures and assemblies, thermal insulation solutions, and precision aerospace components, is proud to announce it received a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) supporting the UH-60M BLACK HAWKProgram for Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, on behalf of the U.S. Department of War.This follow-on LTA, with a Period of Performance through 2032, represents a continuation of the long-standing partnership between TIGHITCO and Sikorsky, marking 28 years of continuous collaboration on the BLACK HAWK platform, and will support BLACK HAWK production beyond the current Multi Year X contract. In addition to the UH-60, TIGHITCO also supports a variety of Sikorsky aircraft including the S-70™ BLACK HAWK, HH-60, MH-60, CH-53E and the CH-53KKING STALLION™, providing a range of composite assemblies, access panels, hatches, and structural components across multiple mission profiles.Under this agreement, TIGHITCO will supply complex composite details and assemblies, leveraging its proven expertise, manufacturing capability, and commitment to supporting mission-critical rotorcraft platforms. The work will be performed in Berlin, Conn.“This LTA reinforces the strength and continuity of our relationship with Sikorsky,” said Mark Withrow, Chief Executive Officer of TIGHITCO. “For nearly three decades, we’ve supported the BLACK HAWK with precision-built composite structures, and we are honored to continue our contribution to this vital program.”“Our team takes tremendous pride in supporting the men and women who depend on the UH-60 every day,” added Shawn Hawks, Vice President of Complex Composites. “This new LTA reflects Sikorsky’s trust in our performance, quality, and ability to deliver complex composite components for mission-ready aircraft.”For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

