London Drivers Most Likely to Check Their Phones While Driving

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • London motorists are the most likely in the UK to use their phone while behind the wheel, making them the country’s worst offending region for in-car phone distraction.• The East Midlands and South East follow closely behind, with a significant percentage of drivers in both regions admitting to checking their phones while driving.• More than half of Londoners say distraction for in-car infotainments system has previously led to a road collision compared to just 19% of drivers outside of the capital.• Road safety experts are urging drivers to remain highly alert during the peak week for Christmas parties, as darker evenings and higher numbers of vulnerable road users heighten risk, alongside increased police presence on UK roads.London motorists are more likely than drivers in any other UK region to check their phone for notifications while driving, according to new research from OOONO , the company behind the CO-DRIVER road-safety device.Nearly two thirds (64%) of London drivers admit to checking their phone at least once while driving. Among them, more than one-in-four (26%) check their phone twice during a journey, while 12% admit to checking it between three and five times. Worryingly, 5% say they check their phone more than five times, and 3% admit to checking it every time a notification appears.Just 36% of London drivers say they never check their phone while behind the wheel - the lowest proportion of any region surveyed.When compared regionally, London is followed by the East Midlands, where 59% of drivers admit to checking their phone while driving, and the South East, where nearly a third (32%) report the same behaviour.The research also reveals the real-world impact of distraction in the capital. More than half (51%) of London drivers say distraction from an in-car infotainment system has previously led to a road accident, compared with just 19% of drivers from outside London. Additionally, one-in-five Londoners (21%) admit that their phone is the most distracting thing while driving - more than any other region.The findings come during one of the busiest periods of the year for UK roads. The festive season brings increased traffic, more pedestrians and cyclists, darker conditions, and heightened police enforcement linked to Christmas parties and drink-drive checks.Sean Morris, OOONO’s UK Chief Operating Officer, said: “Driving in London already places huge demands on drivers. During the festive period, darker evenings and higher numbers of vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, increase the risks on the roads, while heightened enforcement can add more pressure on drivers. Distractions like phones and infotainment systems can quickly turn everyday journeys into dangerous situations.”“Our research shows London drivers are checking their phones behind the wheel more than anywhere else in the country. This is exactly the time when motorists need to be more alert, not less.”OOONO is urging drivers, particularly in high-traffic urban areas, to take extra care this festive season, reduce distractions, and remain focused at the wheel.ENDSNotes to Editors• Research methodology:The OOONO Driver Distraction Survey was conducted in October 2025, gathering responses from 1,001 UK motorists.• About the OOONO system:The OOONO community consists of millions of drivers who report road events in real time with a single button press. Alerts received by a driver are generated by motorists ahead, while each user’s inputs help inform those behind. The system also includes thousands of pre-loaded static safety-camera locations.Key benefits of the OOONO CO-DRIVER system:• Instant alerts, minimal distraction – Automatically activates when the car starts; no need to touch the phone mid-journey.• Speed-camera coverage – Supports fixed, mobile, red-light, and average-speed cameras across 72+ countries, including over 145,000 fixed cameras worldwide and nearly 9,000 in the UK.• Road-hazard warnings – Users report temporary hazards such as roadworks, stranded vehicles, and debris.• Dismiss and validation tools (NO2) – Enables drivers to help reduce false alerts.• Infotainment compatibility – CO-DRIVER NO2 supports CarPlay/Android Auto, displaying warnings on navigation screens.• No screen, no fuss – A screen-free design means minimal visual distraction, addressing research that shows touchscreen use increases crash risk.About OOONOFounded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Christian Walther, OOONO was inspired by a universal moment: the instinctive “Oh no!” uttered by drivers when faced with unexpected road events. 