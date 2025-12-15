KDG Recognized on the Clutch 1000 List for 2025

The Clutch 1000 2025 Award Badge The KDG Office in Allentown, PA The KDG Logo signifying - an award-winning B2B company for business strategy, IT support, custom development, accounting, tax services, and UI/UX design.

KDG ranks among the top 1,000 Clutch B2B companies globally out of over 400,000

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, a local B2B technology services company, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Clutch 1000 list from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. The Clutch 1000 is an exclusive ranking highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated business service providers on the platform out of more than 400,000 total providers worldwide.

Honorees are selected based on four key criteria:

-Quantity, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

-Diversity and scope of clientele and portfolio of work

-Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience

-Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

Being named to the Clutch 1000 is an incredible honor for KDG. This award reflects our dedication to exceptional service, client-focused collaboration, and consistently delivering work that moves businesses forward. We’re proud to be recognized on a global stage among the top service providers in our field.

“Being recognized in the top one-tenth of one percent of global B2B service providers is a real testament to the people, processes, and professionalism at KDG.” said Kyle David, Founder and CEO of KDG, “For a long time, we were known to be crazy for the integration of services we bring under one roof. However, as Clutch has recognized for many years running, KDG is able to economically deliver with a level of detail, predictability, and expertise that has few competitors.”

“Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 places a company in a league of its own and highlights true excellence in service,” said Mike Beares, Founder and CEO of Clutch. “These standout firms have built their reputations through exceptional client satisfaction, consistent results, and a commitment to delivering real impact. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and help connect them with businesses seeking trusted partners to drive success.”

KDG's commitment to excellence is further supported by over 30 verified Clutch reviews and a robust collection of more than 4,700 live customer reviews featured on their website, reflecting an impressive 98% customer satisfaction rate. These accolades affirm KDG's status as an industry leader in technology and strategy services, committed to enhancing business growth and operational efficiency for clients across various sectors.



View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile.

ABOUT KDG

Founded in 2001, KDG is a leading business advisor delivering integrated technology, financial, and design solutions. From custom software development and IT support to accounting, tax and audit services, and UI/UX design, KDG partners with clients to solve today’s challenges while preparing for what’s next. This forward-looking approach has earned KDG a reputation for building better businesses by staying ahead of evolving markets.

KDG MEDIA CONTACT

Caitlin Nelson, Digital Marketing Lead @ KDG

Cnelson@kyledavidgroup.com

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand’s credibility, and grow their business.

