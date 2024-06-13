KDG Recognized for Business Service Excellence by Clutch

KDG celebrates its recognition as a Spring 2024 Clutch Champion, affirming its leadership in delivering technology, accounting, and strategic solutions

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, a leading provider of professional technology, accounting, and strategic solutions, proudly announces its latest achievement as a Spring 2024 Clutch Champion. This prestigious designation from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, highlights KDG's industry expertise, dedication to customer service, and consistent delivery of exceptional results.

Clutch's Spring 2024 Champion Awards recognize top companies worldwide that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and service excellence. “Reviewing the thoughtful feedback from clients, it's clear that these companies have directly contributed to their clients' success, consistently surpassing expectations," said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch.

This is not the first time KDG has been honored by Clutch; the company has previously been recognized as a Clutch Global B2B Leader and has consistently appeared on the Clutch 1000 list, highlighting the top 1000 highest-rated B2B service providers globally.

"We are thrilled to continue our legacy of recognition by Clutch, underscoring our team’s dedication to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients," said Kyle David, President and CEO of KDG.

KDG's commitment to excellence is further supported by over 30 verified Clutch reviews and a robust collection of more than 4,700 live customer reviews featured on their website, reflecting an impressive 98% customer satisfaction rate. These accolades affirm KDG's status as an industry leader in technology and strategy services, committed to enhancing business growth and operational efficiency for clients across various sectors.

For more information about KDG and its comprehensive suite of B2B services, please visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/

About KDG: KDG force multiplies an organization's ability to scale by providing professional technology, accounting, and consulting services to give modern leaders and executives control over their outcomes. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for companies looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About Clutch: Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.