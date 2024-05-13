New Workshop from KDG is Helping Local Businesses Unleash Their Potential Through Artificial Intelligence

KDG's exclusive event on May 21st will help businesses across industries forge a comprehensive AI strategy.

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG is thrilled to announce an upcoming educational and networking event for business leaders throughout the Lehigh Valley. "Developing an AI Action Plan” is the latest in KDG’s Elevate Series, an exclusive series of workshops and networking events promoting growth, collaboration, and strategic foresight for business leaders. This event will be held at KDG’s headquarters in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on May 21 from 9am-1pm.

Participants will gain practical insights into AI applications across diverse industries—from healthcare to retail and beyond—and learn strategies to foster innovation, streamline decision-making, and cultivate a culture of technological advancement. The workshop will be hosted by KDG’s President & CEO, Kyle David, and VP of Professional Services, Matt Harwick.

"AI is not just a tool of the future; it is a driver of present-day innovation and growth. Our 'AI Action Plan' event is crafted to help businesses harness the transformative power of AI, turning challenges into opportunities," said David. He adds, "We are at a critical juncture where integrating AI into your business strategy is not an option but a necessity for staying competitive."

The event will feature expert speakers, practical workshops, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to create and implement an effective AI strategy.

For more information and to register, visit https://kdgroup.zohobackstage.com/ai-action-plan. Registration is $99. However, organizations registering two attendees can use the code BOGO to get their second registration free.

