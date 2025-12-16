Prositions Launches New Workplace Violence Prevention Training Series

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc. today announced the release of a new two-course Workplace Violence Prevention and Response training series designed to help organizations proactively address one of the most urgent safety challenges facing today’s workforce. The new programs, one for all employees and one for managers and leaders, are available now in SCORM and microlearning formats and are suitable for private-sector employers, healthcare organizations, and government agencies.Workplace violence continues to pose a serious and growing threat to employees and organizations nationwide. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Department of Justice, and OSHA, approximately two million American workers report being victims of workplace violence each year, including threats, intimidation, and physical assaults. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workplace violence continues to be a leading cause of fatal injuries at work, with approximately 500 workplace homicides annually based on the most recently available national data. (https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/work/safety-topics/assault/data-details/) Beyond the human toll, the financial impact is substantial. Some estimates place the cost of workplace violence to U.S. businesses in the hundreds of billions of dollars annually, reflecting medical expenses, lost productivity, legal liability, turnover, and reputational damage. Experts also note that many incidents go unreported; in healthcare alone, studies suggest up to 88% of workplace violence incidents are never formally reported, underscoring how official figures may underestimate the true scope of the problem.The new training series includes two complementary courses designed to meet the needs of different roles within the organization.Fundamentals of Workplace Violence Prevention and Response (All Employees):This course equips employees with practical knowledge to recognize early warning signs, understand the four recognized types of workplace violence, and respond appropriately to concerning behaviors. The training emphasizes an empathy-centered, human-focused approach to early intervention and provides life-saving awareness for extreme violence events. The course supports organizational compliance efforts and aligns with OSHA’s General Duty Clause, California’s SB 553, and the ASIS WVPI AA-2020 American National Standard.Workplace Violence Prevention and Response – The Manager’s Role:Designed for supervisors and front-line leaders, this course builds on employee fundamentals and focuses on leadership responsibilities in prevention and response. Managers learn how to identify behavioral changes that may signal distress, document concerns appropriately, and foster a culture where employees feel safe reporting issues early. The program reinforces both legal obligations and leadership accountability while supporting alignment with OSHA, SB 553, and ASIS WVPI standards.Expert-Led Training with Real-World Credibility:Both courses are authored and narrated by James Sporleder, a nationally recognized expert in workplace violence prevention with more than 30 years of experience. Sporleder is a contributing member of the ASIS International Technical Committee responsible for revising the American National Standard on Workplace Violence Prevention & Intervention and is the founder of Regulus Group, where he designs widely adopted training programs used across healthcare, government, and private-sector organizations.“Workplace violence is no longer a rare or isolated issue; it’s a real business risk that organizations must address proactively,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “These courses give organizations practical, scalable training that supports compliance, strengthens culture, and helps protect employees before situations escalate.”James Sporleder, author and subject matter expert for the series, added,“Effective workplace violence prevention starts with early recognition, empathy, and the courage to act. When employees and leaders understand what to look for and how to respond humanely and appropriately, organizations can intervene earlier and significantly reduce the potential for violence and harmful behavior.”The Workplace Violence Prevention and Response training series is available now in SCORM and microlearning formats and can be deployed through any learning management system, and is also included in the DashTrain microlearning platform.Call 877-244-8848 or visit www.prositions.com for a complimentary preview About Prositions, Inc.:Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content, performance support tools, and consulting services. Its LMS platform, DashTrain, offers over 5,000 microvideo and SCORM-based learning modules covering leadership, compliance, safety, technology, and professional skills—giving organizations flexible, modern tools to build safer and more effective workplaces. Learn more at www.prositions.com

