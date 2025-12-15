Man Arrested for Assaulting Rideshare Driver

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who assaulted and carjacked a rideshare driver in Southwest.

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, at approximately 10:17 p.m., the victim, a rideshare driver, picked up the suspect in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The suspect and the victim had a disagreement about adding a stop to the route. The disagreement escalated, and the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect pulled the victim out of the car and demanded the vehicle keys. Three special police officers intervened and detained the suspect until officers arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

23-year-old Terrell Medlay of Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Felony Strangulation.

