MPD Searching for Puppies Taken in Armed Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for three stolen puppies in an armed burglary in Northeast.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a burglary. The suspects forcibly entered the victim's apartment, brandishing firearms, and demanding property from the victims inside. The suspects took three French bulldog puppies before fleeing the scene.

Photos of the three French bulldog puppies can be seen below:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these puppies or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25188041

###