Urthy Redefines Skincare with Every Age Elixir Launch

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urthy , the Atlanta-born lifestyle brand founded by beauty and fragrance innovator Jen Rotondo, is breaking new ground with the launch of The Every Age Elixir – a skincare line designed to evolve with skin’s needs through every decade of life.The Every Age Elixir system isn’t about chasing youth – it’s about caring for your skin in the stage you’re in, with formulas that actually make sense for right now. Available at urthylife.com, The Every Age Elixir lineup includes a face oil (SRP $125) tailored for each decade: Clarity for balanced, clear skin in your teens; Radiance for hydration and prevention in your 20s; Nourish for resilience in your 30s; Fortify for supporting elasticity in your 40s; Renew for hormonal support in your 50s; and Rebound for replenishment in your 60s and beyond. Customers can also personalize their regimen with Booster Elixirs (SRP $38), targeted add-ins that layer seamlessly to address unique concerns – from brightening to calming to barrier support.“Your skin tells the story of your life – and each stage deserves care,” says Rotondo. “The Every Age Elixir System supports your skin exactly where it is, helping you feel confident, nourished, and beautiful... at every age.”Why This Matters:Consumers are no longer satisfied with catchall promises or harsh “anti-aging” rhetoric. They want products that adapt to real life, use clean ingredients, and still deliver results. The Every Age Elixir directly answers this demand – offering age-smart formulations that are inclusive, science-driven, and emotionally intelligent.At a time when the beauty industry is rethinking how it speaks to age, Urthy is at the forefront of a movement that empowers people to embrace their skin’s natural journey. For beauty editors, influencers, and consumers alike, this shift represents the next chapter in clean beauty.Rooted in a Personal Journey:Urthy was born out of necessity. When Rotondo and her sister were both diagnosed with autoimmune conditions, they began scrutinizing the products in their homes – candles, sprays, skincare – that were filled with hidden toxins. They set out to create alternatives that were safe, effective, and beautiful. What started as a kitchen experiment in clean fragrance has grown into Urthy, a nationally distributed lifestyle brand with a flagship store and lab in Atlanta. Today, Rotondo continues to oversee every product formulation, ensuring that Urthy remains a brand that makes products that move the needle without doing harm.So Why the “U”?:Urthy is more than a name – it’s the foundation. Inspired by the earth, the brand was created to connect people and the planet in every product. The “U” is intentional: it represents you. Because there is no Urthy without you. Each of us has a role in shaping a cleaner, healthier world, and Urthy is a reminder that we’re in this together.Beyond Skincare:While The Every Age Elixir represents a bold step into skincare, Urthy is more than a skincare line, it’s an ecosystem of care with designed solutions for every layer of life:• Face & Body Care: Oils, elixirs and daily essentials tailored by age and need• Home, Car + Event Scenting: Clean-burning candles, scent towers and refreshing room sprays• Fragrance: Clean, body-chemistry-aware scents that evolve with you, along with scent matching• Daily Rituals: Tools and textures that make taking care of yourself feel simple, not overwhelmingUrthy’s mission is to create real care for real life with products that fix problems, feel incredible, and give you just enough pause to keep going strong. Everything is clean, plant-based, Prop 65–compliant and tested by women who demand more from their products. Because your candle shouldn’t give you a headache. Your balm should actually repair your hands. And your fragrance should help you feel like yourself again. The philosophy is straightforward: when products are rooted in nature and designed with intention, they fit seamlessly into daily life – and make it better. That’s Urthy!Urthy’s Roots in Fragrance Remain StrongThe brand has just released its Autumn & Holiday 2025 Seasonal Collection , a lineup of limited-edition home and body scents designed to capture the season’s most comforting moments. New scents this fall include Cabin Embers (cozy and smoky), Dirty Chai (spiced and smooth), Evergreens (fresh and woodsy), and Pumpkin Crema (warm and creamy) – limited edition favorites known to sell out quickly both in-store and online.Corporate Gifting + Atlanta LabFrom clean home products, candles and elixirs to fully customized creations, Urthy makes gifting personal, purposeful, and unforgettable. Beyond their ready-to-gift collections, the brand’s Atlanta Lab/Blend Bar offers a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience where teams or clients can mix, mask, and shimmer their way to custom creations – think whipped soaps, perfume rollers, and more. Perfect for private parties or corporate events, Urthy’s Lab turns gifting into a shared memory that lasts well beyond the moment.Visit www.urthylife.com to learn more, explore all of Urthy’s offerings, and purchase. Follow @urthyscents on Instagram or visit the flagship store, at 1205 Johnson Ferry Rd., Suite 105, Marietta, GA 30068, for custom scent blending and skincare rituals.Photos, interviews with Founder Jen Rotondo, and additional information are available upon request.ABOUT URTHY: Founded in Atlanta, GA by Jen Rotondo, Urthy is a clean lifestyle brand dedicated to caring for the whole you – skin, senses, home, and spirit. What began with handcrafted home fragrances has grown into a full lifestyle collection spanning candles, home sprays, body care, and age-smart skincare – all part of the larger Urthy ecosystem. From its Atlanta flagship and lab, Urthy crafts plant-based products that support real-life rituals – bringing joy, pause, and intention into every day. Available online nationwide and in Canada, Urthy continues to expand while staying rooted in its mission: creating products that elevate daily living with care and purpose.

Urthy Every Age Elixirs - The New Serum

