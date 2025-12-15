Governor Abbott Congratulates Denison As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 15 - December 15, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Denison for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Discover Denison to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Denison and Discover Denison on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Denison is now a Film Friendly Texas, Music Friendly Texas, and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“This certification isn't just an accolade; it's a powerful affirmation of the heart and hustle of our residents, who pour their passion into preserving our heritage while inviting the world to experience the magic of Denison,” said Representative Shelley Luther.

“Denison’s story has always been one of resilience, hospitality, and Texas pride,” said Denison Mayor Robert Crawley. “Earning the Tourism Friendly Texas certification reflects the work our community puts into creating a city that people want to visit and return to time and again. From our award-winning downtown to Lake Texoma and everything in between, Denison offers something unique for everyone. This recognition affirms what we already know — Denison is a place where visitors feel welcome, our hometown spirit shines through, and tourism continues to strengthen both our community and our local economy.”

“I’m thrilled to see Denison earn the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Denison Tourism Manager Jordan Starr. “It’s a milestone that reflects our commitment to thoughtful tourism development and shows that when visitors thrive, our hometown thrives too. Denison isn’t just open for tourists — it’s ready for them, with award-winning downtown charm, outdoor adventure, and genuine local hospitality that we’re excited to share with everyone who visits us.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.