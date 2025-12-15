Exit 13 NB and SB So Burlington /189
News Release – Highway Notification
Exit 13 on I 89 NB and SB are currently backed up with traffic for a multiple vehicle crash on I 189 WB which is down to one lane.
This incident is expected to last for at least an hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.