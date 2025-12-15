Submit Release
Exit 13 NB and SB So Burlington /189

News Release – Highway Notification
Exit 13 on I 89 NB and SB are currently backed up with traffic for a  multiple vehicle crash on I 189 WB which is down to one lane.  
This incident is expected to last for at least an hour.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


