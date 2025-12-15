Luck Strikes Twice in Back-to-Back Match 5 Wins Over Weekend
Powerball Jackpot Surges to Estimated $1.1 Billion
JACKSON, MISS. – It was a winning weekend across Mississippi, as back-to-back Mississippi Match 5 jackpots were won in consecutive drawings.
A Mississippi Match 5 ticket purchased for Saturday’s drawing at Sun Express in Tupelo matched all five numbers to capture a $251,036 jackpot. Just one night later, lightning struck again, this time in South Mississippi. A ticket sold at The Oaks in Moss Point matched all five numbers to win $50,000. Following the two wins, the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot resets to $50,000 for tonight’s drawing.
Mississippi Match 5 is a $2 game that is drawn every night, and for an additional $1, you can multiply your non-jackpot winning tickets.
Powerball Rolls to Historic Heights
With no jackpot winner in the Saturday, Dec. 13 drawing, the Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.1 billion, with an estimated cash value of $503.4 million, for the drawing tonight, Monday, Dec. 15.
This marks the 43rd consecutive Powerball drawing without a jackpot winner, making it the longest jackpot run in the game’s history. If hit tonight, the prize would rank as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot of all time. The jackpot was last won on Sept. 6, 2025, when tickets sold in Missouri and Texas split the $1.787 billion prize, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.
Mississippi players continue to win big with Powerball. In the Wednesday, Dec. 10 drawing, a $50,000 Powerball Double Play prize was won on a ticket purchased at Kroger #404 in Southaven. The player added the $1 Double Play option and matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball.
Double Play gives players a second chance to win using the same numbers in a separate drawing held after the main Powerball draw, featuring its own payout structure and a top prize of $10 million. The Southaven player was just one white ball away from becoming the second Mississippi player to win the Double Play jackpot. Earlier this year, a ticket purchased in Petal hit the $10 million Double Play jackpot, only the fifth time the game’s top prize has been claimed nationwide.
Jackpot Update
Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $9.54 million with an estimated cash value of $4.36 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $80 million with an estimated cash value of $36.2 million.
