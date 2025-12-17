Powerball Jackpot a Whopping Estimated $1.25 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing

Jackpot’s Cash Value an Estimated $572.1 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Players are feeling the holiday cheer heading into tonight’s Powerball drawing, as the jackpot stands at a whopping $1.25 billion, with an estimated cash value of $572.1 million. If won, the prize would rank as the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 44th drawing in the current jackpot run, setting a new Powerball game record for the most drawings in a single jackpot cycle.

The record-setting jackpot continued to reach historic heights after Monday night’s drawing produced no jackpot winner. The winning numbers drawn on Monday, Dec. 15, were 23-35-59-63-68, Powerball 2, with a 4X Power Play multiplier.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the Power Play option available for an additional $1, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Players may also add Double Play for $1, giving their Powerball numbers a second chance to win in a separate drawing with its own prize structure. Last week, a $50,000 Double Play-winning ticket was sold in Southaven, highlighting the added value of the Double Play option.

Tickets are available at authorized Mississippi Lottery retailers. Players can check winning numbers and scan tickets using the official Mississippi Lottery mobile app, and are reminded to play responsibly.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $9.75 million with an estimated cash value of $4.46 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $90 million with an estimated cash value of $40.8 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $54,000.

