Powerball Jackpot Rolls to an Estimated $1 Billion for Saturday’s Drawing

Mississippi Lottery Player Wins $50,000 with Double Play

JACKSON, MISS. – With no winner in the Wednesday, Dec. 10 drawing, the Powerball jackpot has rocketed to an estimated $1 billion with an estimated $461.3 million cash value for Saturday, Dec. 13. Nationwide player excitement led to a surge in ticket sales, propelling the game’s jackpot leap from $930 million to the billion-dollar mark.

The jackpot now rolls into its 42nd consecutive drawing, tying the longest jackpot run in Powerball history. If hit on Saturday, it would rank as the seventh-largest jackpot ever.

The previous 42-drawing streak concluded on Sept. 6, 2025, when tickets sold in Missouri and Texas won the $1.787 billion prize, the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

$50,000 Winning Powerball Double Play Ticket Sold in Southaven

A player in Southaven purchased a Powerball ticket and added the $1 Double Play option and won $50,000 in the Wednesday, Dec. 10 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball. The winning ticket, purchased at Kroger #404, was one white ball away from the game’s estimated $930 million jackpot in the main drawing.

Double Play gives players’ numbers a second chance to win in a separate drawing held after the main Powerball drawing, featuring its own unique payout structure and top jackpot prize of $10 million. Mississippi celebrated a major Double Play milestone earlier this year: in February 2025, a ticket purchased in Petal hit the $10 million Double Play jackpot, becoming only the fifth winner to accomplish this in the game’s history.

The Mississippi Lottery encourages all players to check their tickets and claim any winnings promptly.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $70 million with an estimated cash value of $32 million. Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $9.3 million with an estimated cash value of $4.28 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $214,000.

12/11/25