OneKey® MLS Expects Strong Q1 2026 Returns from November's Robust Price Growth and Surge in Pending Sales

New report links late-year market resilience and increased buyer demand to positive revenue forecasts for Q1 2026.

Pending sales, especially the 5% jump across all property types, show buyers gaining confidence. Consumers are moving quickly, setting up an active start to 2026.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York real estate market remained strong and accelerated in November. Home values rose, and buyer interest increased. The regional median sales price jumped 6.5% year-over-year to $685,000, showing high demand in the New York Metropolitan Area Closed sales fell 7.5% year-over-year due to seasonality, but the market stayed strong. Pending sales rose across all housing categories: single-family homes up 4.0%, condominiums up 6.0%, and co-ops up 11.6%.This contract activity mirrors national patterns, underscoring that buyers are responding quickly to steady mortgage rates and favorable fall conditions.Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS, said: “Pending sales, especially the 5% jump across all property types, show buyers gaining confidence. Consumers are moving quickly, setting up an active start to 2026.”Meanwhile, the single-family homes segment continues to drive the market, with median sales reaching $750,000—a 6.3% increase from November 2024. As inventory remains limited, down 7.1% year-over-year for all property types, competition for move-in-ready homes continues to boost equity gains for current homeowners.Looking ahead, expect this competitive environment to persist into early 2026, as buyers remain eager despite limited options. Many are expanding their searches to surrounding counties and suburban markets in hopes of finding suitable homes. This increase in activity is likely to support continued price growth and keep market momentum strong as the new year begins, sustaining the region's positive trends.To access all local and regional housing market reports, visit https://marketstats.onekeymls.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.