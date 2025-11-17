Metro NY Housing Market Maintains Steady Growth in October 2025 Amid Tight Inventory

The New York Metropolitan regional area median sales price across all property types climbed to $680,000, marking a strong 4.6% increase year-over-year.

Despite rising median prices—now at $680,000 across all property types, demand continues to outpace supply.”
— Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLS
FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Metropolitan area real estate market demonstrated consistent, moderate price appreciation in October 2025, according to the latest regional market summary. The regional median sales price across all property types—including the Bronx, Queens, Westchester, Long Island, and surrounding counties—climbed to $680,000, marking a strong 4.6% increase year-over-year.

The single-family home segment remains robust, with the median sales price reaching $740,000. The condo market showed strength in sales growth, with median prices rising to $525,000 as buyers continued to seek alternatives to higher-priced single-family properties. Overall, closed sales activity was also positive, increasing by 3.0% year-over-year, indicating resilient buyer confidence despite enduring supply shortages.

Market conditions remain constrained, with overall inventory down 5.6% from the previous year. This tightness is most pronounced in core suburban counties like Nassau and Suffolk, where limited listings are driving firm pricing. Northern counties like Orange and Dutchess, while seeing slower transaction paces, are offering more balanced conditions.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS, offered his analysis of the current environment:
“October’s results underscore the consistent strength and resilience of the Metropolitan New York housing market. Despite rising median prices—now at $680,000 across all property types, demand continues to outpace supply, particularly for single-family homes and condos in the core suburban counties. As we look toward 2026, the overall market remains remarkably stable. The key factors influencing our path forward will undoubtedly be the trajectory of mortgage rates and the much-needed increase in new listings to alleviate current inventory constraints.”

The market outlook projects steady conditions continuing into early 2026, supported by consistent buyer demand and limited inventory. Price growth is expected to continue at moderate levels, with significant shifts depending on external economic factors and the pace of new listings entering the market.
To access all local and regional housing market reports, visit https://marketstats.onekeymls.com.



