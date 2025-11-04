AdBuilder™ Launches for OneKey® MLS Customers, Empowering New York Agents to Market Listings with Ease and Impact

At OneKey® MLS, we’re committed to delivering innovative tools that help our members stay competitive and succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace.

AdBuilder™ enhances the way our customers promote their listings, offering a simple and effective digital advertising solution.” — Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLS

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdX, Inc., the company behind the AdBuilder™ digital advertising platform, is proud to announce its launch for OneKeyMLS brokers and agents. Beginning today, more than 42,000 real estate professionals across the New York Metropolitan area can create professional, high-performing digital ads for their listings in just minutes.In a marketplace as dynamic and competitive as New York, exceptional listing visibility is essential. AdBuilder™ simplifies the process by automatically drawing in real-time listing data, agent branding, and brokerage details from OneKeyMLS to generate ready-to-publish video ads optimized for platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, and Bing. Agents can move from listing to live campaign in under a minute—no design experience or technical setup required.“Agents in the OneKeyMLS network operate at a high level—and they need tools that match their professionalism,” said Margo Fraker, CEO of AdBuilder. “AdBuilder makes sure your listings look amazing, get seen by the right people, and prove their value with campaign results you can share.”Each campaign includes an automatically generated seller report summarizing ad performance, including views, clicks, and audience reach—an ideal resource for client updates and listing presentations.“At OneKeyMLS, we’re committed to delivering innovative tools that help our members stay competitive and succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. “AdBuilder™ enhances the way our customers promote their listings, offering a simple and effective digital advertising solution directly accessible through MLS-Touch.”MLS-Touch, a mobile app integrated with OneKeyMLS, provides agents with access to listings, client collaboration features, and business tools from anywhere. With the new AdBuilder™ integration, members can now create, launch, and monitor listing ad campaigns directly within the app—streamlining the entire marketing process.The AdBuilder™ integration is now live and available to all OneKeyMLS members via MLS-TouchAbout OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is New York’s largest multiple listing service, serving more than 42,000 licensed real estate professionals across Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. With over a million active, pending, and historical listings, OneKeyMLS powers the real estate economy in one of the most dynamic markets in the world. Learn more at www.onekeymls.com About AdX, Inc.AdX is the creator of AdBuilder™, a platform built to simplify and supercharge real estate advertising. By automating ad creation, targeting, and reporting, AdBuilder helps agents win listings, impress sellers, and get results—fast. Learn more at www.spherebuilder.io/onekey

