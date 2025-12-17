RevaTerra Accepted into Georgia Tech’s ATDC Accelerate Program to Advance AI-Driven Energy Innovation

RevaTerra logo

ATDC Accelerate will support RevaTerra as it scales its AI-powered bio-coal fuel platform for industrial energy applications.

Acceptance into the ATDC Accelerate program marks an important milestone as RevaTerra moves beyond early validation into scalable deployment.” — Jude Davies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company focused on deployable bio-coal fuel solutions, today announced its acceptance into the Advanced Technology Development Center’s (ATDC) Accelerate Program.ATDC Accelerate supports technology companies with validated products and scalable business models as they move from early traction into commercial growth and broader market adoption. RevaTerra was selected based on the technical maturity of its proprietary platform and its readiness to scale bio-coal solutions designed to replace fossil fuels in energy-intensive industrial applications, including data centers and other power-dense infrastructure.“Being accepted into ATDC Accelerate is an important milestone for RevaTerra as we expand beyond early validation into scalable deployment,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “The program’s depth in engineering, commercialization, and industry access is exactly what we need at this stage as we move toward real-world deployment in the months ahead.”“We focus on turning variability in biomass into predictable, spec-driven fuel,” added Joseph Napier, CTO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “ATDC Accelerate supports the disciplined engineering work required to move from validated models to repeatable, controlled production at industrial scale.”As part of the program, RevaTerra will engage with ATDC’s network of technical advisors, strategic partners, and peer companies while refining go-to-market execution and scaling plans. RevaTerra’s approach enables consistent, high-performance bio-coal derived from sustainable feedstocks, supporting decarbonization goals for energy-intensive industries while also advancing circular-economy principles.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

