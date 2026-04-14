RevaTerra Expands Global Market Focus at Argus Biomass Conference

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Jude Davies, Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Napier,, Chief Technology Officer, will attend the 2026 Argus Biomass Conference, taking place April 21–23.

Customers need bioenergy solutions that can deliver consistent performance across storage, transport, handling, and end-use; not just in theory, but under realistic operating conditions.” — Joe Napier

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company focused on deployable bio-coal fuel solutions, today announced that Jude Davies, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Napier, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will attend the 2026 Argus Biomass Conference, taking place April 21–23 in London.The conference brings together biomass producers, utilities, industrial users, traders, and policymakers from around the world to discuss market trends, regulation, sustainability standards, and the future of biomass.Davies and Napier will represent RevaTerra as the company builds relationships across the global biomass market. Their attendance reflects Europe’s importance as a market for high-performance bioenergy solutions, particularly as the EU pushes toward more ambitious renewable energy adoption and greenhouse gas reductions by 2030. The EU’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED) sets a binding target of at least 42.5% renewable energy by 2030, while the bloc’s climate framework is targeted at reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.“For RevaTerra, this conference is about more than visibility,” said Jude Davies, Co-Founder and CEO of RevaTerra. “It’s about being in a market that’s making it clear through policy and decarbonization targets that lower-carbon fuels will have an important role to play in the energy transition. We see demand for the kind of high-performance bioenergy solutions we are building in Georgia to serve regions across the Southeast and beyond the U.S.”“The market is becoming more disciplined, where fuel specifications, supply reliability, and infrastructure compatibility are more important than ever,” said Joe Napier, Co-Founder and CTO of RevaTerra. “Customers need bioenergy solutions that can deliver consistent performance across storage, transport, handling, and end-use; not just in theory, but under realistic operating conditions. That is where we believe product design and technical performance become a differentiator, and we can deliver to those specifications with our Arcana bio-coal.”Europe remains one of the most important biomass markets in the world, shaped by renewable energy targets, sustainability requirements, and decarbonization goals. According to the European Commission, biomass for energy must be produced, processed, and used in a sustainable and efficient way, while the Argus conference agenda specifically highlights RED III/IV, the EU Deforestation Regulations (EUDR), EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) developments, and other reforms affecting biomass trade and confidence in the market.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

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