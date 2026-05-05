RevaTerra Brings AI-Powered Bioenergy Platform to BIOINNOVASIA 2026 in Tokyo

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RevaTerra will attend BIOINNOVASIA 2026 in Tokyo to introduce its AI-powered bioenergy platform and Arcana bio-coal to the Asian market.

RevaTerra’s work focuses on advancing high-performance bioenergy products that can help support energy reliability, emissions reduction, and long-term energy resilience.” — Jude Davies

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company, today announced that members of its leadership team will attend BIOINNOVASIA 2026, taking place May 12-14, 2026, at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel in Tokyo, Japan. The event brings together policymakers, investors, utility providers, industrial users, producers, and traders focused on bioenergy, biocarbon, and biomass markets as well as circular solutions.“As demand for reliable renewable energy continues to grow, Asia is an important market for the future of advanced bioenergy,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “For RevaTerra, BIOINNOVASIA is an opportunity to engage with a market focused on bioenergy solutions that can deliver performance, reliability, and scale, and to share what we have built with these requirements in mind.”“Biomass has enormous potential, but performance matters,” said Joe Napier, CTO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “Through our proprietary AI-powered platform, we have developed Arcana bio-coal, a proprietary high-performance bioenergy product made from forestry residues. This product is designed to support the transition from fossil-based energy sources to renewable, dispatchable bioenergy while helping meet the performance and reliability requirements of modern energy systems.”Bioenergy is increasingly relevant as power demand rises across AI infrastructure, data centers, industrial operations, and global energy markets. RevaTerra’s work focuses on advancing high-performance bioenergy products that can help support energy reliability, emissions reduction, and long-term energy resilience.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

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