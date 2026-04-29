RevaTerra Opens New R&D and Pilot Facility in Georgia, Advancing the Next Phase of Execution and Commercialization

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RevaTerra opens new Georgia R&D and pilot facility to advance AI-powered bio-coal development, validation, and commercialization.

We entered 2026 in execution mode, moving quickly from formation to technology development, partnerships, and now a dedicated Georgia facility to drive commercial momentum.” — Jude Davies

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra , the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company focused on deployable bio-coal fuel solutions, today announced the opening of its new research, development, and pilot facility in Georgia, marking a significant milestone as the company enters its next phase of execution, acceleration, and commercialization.The new 3,200-square-foot facility will support research and development, engineering, pilot-scale validation, and broader technology advancement as RevaTerra expands its AI-powered bioenergy platform for industrial and data center energy applications.Located in Newnan, Georgia, the facility serves as RevaTerra’s corporate headquarters and places the company near customers, suppliers, and strategic partners across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The location supports the company’s strategy of working close to both feedstock sources and emerging energy demand. With abundant biomass resources and growing industrial power needs, the Southeast is an important region for RevaTerra’s continued development and future deployment efforts.“We entered 2026 in execution mode,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “In just a few months, we have moved from company formation to technology development, strategic partnerships, and now a dedicated facility in Georgia. This is the next step in accelerating disciplined execution and turning that foundation into commercial momentum.”“Data center growth and rising industrial power demand are accelerating the need for reliable, low-carbon energy,” said Joe Napier, CTO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “That creates an opportunity for distributed bioenergy systems that can be deployed closer to where power is needed. This facility helps us move that opportunity into execution by giving us an integrated environment to test, refine, and validate our systems.”About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

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