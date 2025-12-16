Loadsure Named a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

2025 Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Tech Start Up Award

The award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

It’s rewarding to be recognised for the role we play in strengthening the supply chain. Our work is focused on bringing data, automation, and real-time intelligence to logistics teams.” — Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder, Loadsure

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loadsure, the insurtech leader in dynamic cargo insurance and Holistic Freight Protection, today announced it has been named a 2025 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The annual awards program recognizes emerging technology companies that are transforming global supply chains through innovation, automation, and real-world impact.This year’s winners represent the technologies most reshaping logistics and freight today, with 59% identifying as AI companies and 55% offering AI-powered automation solutions.“We’re honoured to stand among such forward-thinking AI innovators,” said Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder of Loadsure. “As the only company offering freight protection on this list, it’s rewarding to be recognised for the role we play in strengthening the supply chain. Our work, which this award reflects, is focused on bringing data, automation, and real-time intelligence to supply-chain managers and teams so they can operate with greater speed and confidence.”Loadsure’s recognition reflects its work delivering automated, data-powered cargo insurance to shippers, freight brokers, carriers, and other logistics service providers through embedded, real-time risk-management tools and coverage that simplify protection and speed up claims recovery.“The logistics industry faces many challenges that affect efficiency, transparency and cost. Many of today's startups are addressing these challenges with innovative solutions that are transforming the supply chain. This award is designed to showcase those startups making a difference in the supply chain space,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.Visit https://foodl.me/phrqiv5r to view the full list of 2025 Top Tech Startup winners.About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, insurance agents, and motor carriers to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into both SaaS and partner proprietary Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and loadboards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder. For more information, visit loadsure.net and stay up to date by following Loadsure on LinkedIn.About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics sector (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com

Holistic Freight Protection

