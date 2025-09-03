Fleetworthy and Loadsure Launch Partnership to Advance Fleet Safety with Drivewyze Safety+

Drivewyze alerts helped cut crashes by nearly 1/3

Partnership delivers in-cab safety tech and dynamic insurance to help motor carriers operate smarter and safer.

Drivewyze Safety+ delivers in-cab alerts that empower drivers in real time. By collaborating with Loadsure, we can extend those benefits to more fleets focused on protecting their people and cargo.” — Dillon Twombly, Chief Revenue Officer at Fleetworthy

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fleetworthy, the only technology suite unifying safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass and Loadsure, the insurtech leader in dynamic cargo insurance coverage for shippers, freight brokers, insurance agents, and motor carriers, today announced a new partnership that brings proactive fleet safety technology to Loadsure’s network of trucking fleets and insurance agents. Through the partnership, Loadsure policyholders can access a free trial of Drivewyze Safety+, Fleetworthy’s in-cab safety alert solution, designed to reduce accidents and improve driver satisfaction.By integrating leading-edge safety and insurance technologies, the companies aim to help fleets operate more safely, efficiently, and with greater resilience. The initiative aligns with Loadsure’s Holistic Freight Protection model, which emphasizes proactive risk management across the supply chain.“This partnership is about meeting motor carriers where they’re already thinking about risk and safety,” said Dillon Twombly, Chief Revenue Officer at Fleetworthy. “Drivewyze Safety+ delivers in-cab alerts that empower drivers in real time. And by collaborating with Loadsure, we can extend those benefits to more fleets focused on protecting their people and their cargo.”Drivewyze Safety+ offers real-time alerts for high-risk areas such as rollover zones, high-speed intersections, and upcoming work zones. It requires no additional hardware and integrates seamlessly into existing in-cab telematics systems. Fleets using the service have seen measurable improvements in safety outcomes and driver engagement.For Loadsure, the partnership reflects its commitment to delivering smarter, tech-forward protection for its policyholders.“Fleetworthy shares our belief that modern fleet safety is about more than compliance. It’s about enabling smarter operations and reducing friction,” said Michael Kennedy, VP of Global Partnerships at Loadsure. “We’re proud to bring Drivewyze to our agents and fleet policyholders as part of our broader mission to protect every shipment and the people behind it.”Together, the two companies aim to provide fleet operators with greater visibility, protection, and peace of mind in an increasingly complex logistics environment.About FleetworthyFleetworthy is redefining road readiness with the industry’s only complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency. We unite solutions for compliance, toll management, weigh station bypass, and more, helping fleets simplify operations, reduce costs, and improve safety.Trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the most adopted toll management solution and the largest weigh station bypass network. Beyond regulatory requirements, our compliance capabilities strengthen safety programs and enable proactive audit readiness. We support millions of vehicles and drivers and are recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership.Fleetworthy is shaping the future of road readiness with AI-enabled, connected fleet technology that keeps drivers safe, fleets compliant, and operations running at peak efficiency. Learn more at fleetworthy.com About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, insurance agents, and motor carriers to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into partner TMSs and load boards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder. For more information, visit loadsure.net and stay up to date on LinkedIn Media contacts:For Fleetworthy:Sarah Burtsarah.burt@fleetworthy.comDoug SiefkesSiefkesPetit CommunicationsSiefkes@siefkespetit.com

Drivewyze Safety+: Proactive In-Cab Alerts and Driver Coaching

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.